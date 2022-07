The Yankees were close to taking another series in the final leg of their road trip this weekend, but ended up throwing away a pair of games to Boston and instead held onto a split. Combined with a split in Pittsburgh and a series win in Cleveland, it’s hardly the worst result possible, but it did feel like the team let their foot off the gas a bit — still, they’re up massively in the division and have a sizeable lead for the best record overall, a title they should hold heading into the All-Star break.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO