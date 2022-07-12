West Virginia man dies in Myrtle Beach shooting that caused him to crash

A West Virginia man has died after a shooting in Myrtle Beach last week, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Joshua Wilson, 40, had been hospitalized following the shooting Wednesday near 4th Avenue North and Broadway Street, Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said.

Wilson, of Parkersburg, died Sunday, she added.

Wilson had crashed when officers found him near 8th Avenue North and Kings Highway, police have said. Wilson had gunshot wounds.

Officers was headed towards Broadway Street after hearing multiple gunshots when they discovered Wilson in his vehicle around 1 a.m.

It is not clear if anyone has been arrested in connection to the killing.

Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating.