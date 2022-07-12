ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderburgh County, IN

Southern Indiana woman arrested in animal cruelty case

By Izzy Karpinski
 1 day ago
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. — A southern Indiana woman was arrested after officials say deceased, malnourished, and distressed dogs were found in her care.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and Vanderburgh County Animal Control were sent to a house on Mooring Road on July 9 for an animal welfare check.

Deputies smelled the “foul odor of something rotting” upon arrival to the home, according to the sheriff’s office. Feces, urine, and trash could be seen on the floors of the home when deputies looked in the windows.

Dogs inside the home appeared malnourished, in distress, and lethargic.

After getting a search warrant, animal control officers were able to remove five living dogs from the home. The sheriff’s office says the animals were covered in fleas and feces.

One deceased dog was found inside of a kennel in the house. Officials located several other deceased dogs in the residence as well.

Witnesses at the scene told investigators the woman who lived there, Shayna Burko, had not been at the house for weeks.

Deputies, with the help of the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, were able to find Burko and arrest her for animal cruelty and neglect.

She admitted to detectives she was aware the dogs were still at the home and that she failed to care for them.

Burko has a prior conviction in Warrick County for cruelty to an animal.

Comments / 4

Anthony Blake
1d ago

glad they got that lady, they should do to her what she did to them

Reply
8
Tonya Francis
1d ago

Poor animals! I don't understand how anyone can do that to a child or animal!😡😡keep her in jail

Reply
4
SILVER ALERT: Evansville police looking for missing man

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Evansville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Stephen Glaser, 71, a white male, 6 feet 1 inches tall, 240 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes. Stephen is missing from Evansville which is 172 miles southwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
