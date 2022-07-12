ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China Fleet invests over £100,000 into renewable energy

Cover picture for the articleChina Fleet Country Club in Cornwall has invested over £100,000 installing state-of-the-art solar energy technology, which has not only helped the Saltash-based club to reduce its energy costs, but also set it on a path to become carbon neutral within 10 years. The impressive 165kWp array of solar...

Interesting Engineering

A fishery in China just deployed a giant 70MW solar plant

Farms where fish and algae thrive under solar panels might have secured their place in a future powered by renewable energy. Concord New Energy, a Chinese company that specializes in wind and solar power project development and operation, has installed a 70 MW solar plant atop a fish pond in an industrial park in Cangzhou, China's Hebei region, according to an initial report from PV Magazine.
The Independent

€2 billion underground ‘water battery’ turns on in Switzerland

A giant ‘water battery’ capable of storing as much energy as 400,000 electric car batteries has been switched on in Switzerland.The €2 billion project, located nearly 600 metres beneath the Swiss Alps, was under construction for 14 years. Its 20 million kWh capacity will allow excess energy produced from renewable sources to be stored for future use, thus helping to stabilise the electricity grid and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.The hydro battery works by using the excess energy to pump water between two separate reservoirs at different altitudes in the Swiss canton of Valais. Six pump turbines send water...
Salon

Better late than never: Biden administration unveils new push for offshore wind

Hundreds of wind turbines are viewed along Highway 111 and Interstate 10 on March 7, 2022 near Palm Springs, California. (George Rose/Getty Images) The Biden administration and 11 states on the East Coast are working together to accelerate the construction of offshore wind projects in the United States. For the last two decades, the U.S. has been lagging far behind Europe and Asia — in no small part because of opposition from the fossil fuel industry. Now, with a push from the federal and state level and growing investment from the private sector, the country may finally begin to close the gap.
CNBC

China factories are feeling some heat as U.S., Europe demand slows

Chinese manufacturers are starting to see demand for consumer goods in developed economies tail off, after a strong rebound from pandemic shocks. Spot ocean freight rates between China and major U.S. and European markets are falling as consumer demand retreats. Goods demand is "normalizing" leading to a significant slowdown in...
thecentersquare.com

Multi-billion-dollar Taiwan-based company to build first-of-its-kind factory in North America in Texas

(The Center Square) – Taiwan-based GlobalWafers Co. (GWA) plans to build a new state-of-the-art 300-millimeter silicon wafer factory in Sherman, Texas, after receiving taxpayer-funded incentives. Taiwan’s largestand the world’s third largest wafer manufacturer is building the first-of-its-kind factory in North America in the north Texas town of roughly 43,000...
TheConversationAU

Albanese just laid out a radical new vision for Australia in the region: clean energy exporter and green manufacturer

Gone are the days when the federal government would cheer on Australia’s fossil fuel exports to the exclusion of all else, while seemingly doing everything in its power to hold back the switch to renewables. Now we have a new government, the clean energy transition is accelerating. Labor is framing the transition not just as decarbonisation but as a green economic boom through manufacture of electrolysers, green steel, green cement and green fertiliser. If successful, this will amount to a green industrial revolution. This radical new vision was laid out in Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s speech this week to the...
Washington Examiner

With energy prices spiking, Biden must not shut down another pipeline

The average price for a gallon of gas is hovering around $5 , with some parts of the country paying upward of $6 per gallon . As a country, we continue to surpass the highest recorded average gas price each day. As consumers, we watch the prices soar just as we hoped to travel during the summer. Seeking a solution, the White House announced a trip to Saudi Arabia to petition the crown prince to produce more oil. The irony shouldn’t be lost on the general public: President Joe Biden wants the Saudis to bail him out of this oil crisis but has made it harder for domestic energy companies to produce here at home. Instead of flying halfway around the world this week, he should travel to states such as Oklahoma, Texas, and North Dakota and support their abilities to drill.
US News and World Report

Bosch Invests 3 Billion Euros in Chips, Says Shortage to Last Into 2023

BERLIN (Reuters) -Technology group Bosch expects supply bottlenecks for some types of chips to last into 2023 even as inflation reduces demand for certain consumer goods, the company said on Wednesday as it announced a 3 billion euro investment in chip production. "A lot will ease up in 2022, but...
