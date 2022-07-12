ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frewsburg, NY

Jamestown Man Charged with Felony Criminal Contempt in Frewsburg

chautauquatoday.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA Jamestown man was arrested after police responded to a report of an altercation in Frewsburg late Sunday afternoon. Chautauqua...

chautauquatoday.com

chautauquatoday.com

Well-Being Check in Jamestown Leads to Two Drug Arrests

Two men are facing numerous drug-related charges after they were found passed out in a car Tuesday morning on Jamestown's north side. Jamestown Police were called to check on the well-being of two men inside a car that was idling on Lakeview Avenue and found 41-year-old Shaun Ellison of Forestville and 31-year-old Benjamin Gray of Cassadaga inside. During the investigation, officers found about 75 grams of methamphetamine, 14.4 grams of fentanyl, a quantity of naloxone, and other items inside the car. Ellison and Gray were arrested and charged with one count each of 2nd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts each of 3rd- and 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Both also face multiple counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia. Ellison and Gray were both taken to the Jamestown City Jail pending arraignment.
wesb.com

Olean Man Facing Felony Drug Charges

An Olean man has been arrested on felony drug charges. According to the New York State Police, 30-year-old Hilario Maldonado, Jr., was stopped by Troopers in the town of Boston. During the stop, Maldonado was found in possession of drugs. Maldonado has been charged with criminal possession of drugs with...
OLEAN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Randolph teen arrested in connection with stolen vehicle

RANDOLPH, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 16-year-old was arrested Wednesday morning in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation in Cattaraugus County. The female teenager, who resides at the Randolph Children’s Home, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, stemming from a stolen vehicle case on July 8. She was arraigned at the Cattaraugus County Youth Part Court […]
RANDOLPH, NY
Shore News Network

Wellsville Man Charged for Harassment

Wellsville, NY – Wellsville Police arrested Paul J. Carpenter, age 48 of Belmont, charging him with Harassment 2nd. The charge stems from an incident that took place on Jefferson Street in March. Carpenter was located by the Bolivar Police Department and taken into custody. Carpenter was processed and arraigned before Wellsville Village Justice Thompson. Carpenter was released and is due back in Wellsville Village Court on July 19th at 4:30 pm.
chautauquatoday.com

ATV Crash in Cherry Creek Leads to Charges for Jamestown Man

A Jamestown man is facing a handful of charges following an ATV crash in the Town of Cherry Creek on July 4th. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene and spoke with witnesses who stated that the ATV operator fled into the woods. After a thorough search, deputies located 40-year-old Brian Erickson. An investigation found that Erickson was allegedly operating the ATV on a public roadway without proper registration and without a license, and that he was allegedly under the influence of alcohol. Erickson was charged with unregistered ATV, 2nd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, and DWI. He was released with tickets to appear in Cherry Creek Town Court.
JAMESTOWN, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Man arrested after assaulting FBI agent

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man was arrested after assaulting a federal agent. Officials say Tyler Collins tried to enter the FBI-Buffalo Division building on July 12 around 4 p.m. but was denied by security. Collins was approached by federal agents after repeatedly yelling into an intercom. He...
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Erie County Sheriff's Deputy Overcome by Fentanyl Exposure in North Collins

The Erie County Sheriff's Office says one of its deputies was hospitalized after he was overcome by fentanyl exposure in the Town of North Collins late Monday night. Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle off the roadway in the area of Belcher Road and New Oregon Road, where they saw a vehicle in a ditch, an unresponsive female in the front seat, and syringes on the floor. Deputies were able to get the female's attention, and she exited the vehicle. Deputy Bartholomew came across multiple syringes in her belongings while he was searching for her identification, and shortly after that, he began kneeling on the ground in discomfort. Deputies learned that there was fentanyl in the vehicle, and that Bartholomew was exposed to the substance. North Collins EMS personnel administered two doses of Narcan to Bartholomew, and he was transported to a Buffalo hospital for evaluation and further treatment. He was released Tuesday morning. The passenger in the vehicle, 31-year-old Megan Duncan, was hospitalized for treatment of minor injuries she suffered in the crash. Duncan, who has outstanding warrants out of the Town of Amherst, will be released to police custody following her treatment.
NORTH COLLINS, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Three Arrested in Jamestown Business Burglaries

Jamestown Police made three arrests in connection with two separate business burglaries over the weekend on the city's east side. The first incident was reported at about 11:00 PM Friday, when officers were called to a burglary in progress and saw 46-year-old Winfred Clark coming out of a building with a black-colored speaker. Police say Clark did not have permission to possess or remove the item from the building, and he was taken into custody and charged with 3rd-degree burglary and petit larceny. He is currently in the Chautauqua County Jail.
chautauquatoday.com

Search Warrants in Jamestown Lead to Four Arrests

A series of three search warrants in Jamestown on Friday resulted in the arrest of four city residents and the seizure of narcotics and a loaded gun. Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force carried out the warrants at about 1:00 PM with assistance from the Jamestown Police SWAT Team and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team.
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office actively investigating missing person case from 1976

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office announced it is actively investigating a missing person case from 1976. The sheriff's office said on March 8, 1976 22-year-old Judith Threlkeld was reported missing to the Silver Creek Police Department. She was last seen walking home on Central Avenue after leaving the Anderson-Lee Library wearing blue jeans, a khaki shirt, a blue sweater, a navy blue suede coat, snow boots and carrying a brown purse. The Silver Creek Police Department investigated her disappearance for several years but was unable to locate her.
News 4 Buffalo

Man charged with assault of an officer after arrest

BRANT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Brant man was arrested and an officer suffered injuries following a high-speed chase and an altercation with the officer. Early Monday morning, an officer spotted a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The officer pursued but ended it when the chase reached speeds in excess of 100 mph. […]
chautauquatoday.com

Buffalo Man Enters Guilty Plea in Angola-Area Credit Union Robbery

A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to federal charges in connection with the robbery of a credit union near Angola that occurred in October 2017. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo announced Wednesday that 34-year-old Anthony Wilson entered his plea to charges of aggravated bank robbery and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. A multi-agency investigation that included State Police, the FBI, and Evans Town Police found that Wilson and co-defendants Adrian Applewhite and Khalil Holland traveled to the Angola area to rob the Lake Shore Federal Credit Union on Erie Road. Holland entered the building wearing a mask and brandishing a semi-automatic pistol given to him by Wilson, while Wilson waited in a nearby car. Holland approached the teller and demanded money; however, the alarm was activated, and Holland left without taking any money. Holland fled on foot and was arrested shortly thereafter. During the pursuit, Holland discarded the pistol. Wilson faces five years to life in prison; Applewhite and Holland were both previously convicted.
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Sheriff's Office Investigating Missing Person Case from Silver Creek

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious missing person case involving a Silver Creek woman who has not been seen in 46 years. Judith Threlkeld was reported missing to the Silver Creek Police Department on March 8, 1976. Sheriff Jim Quattrone says Threlkeld, who was 22 years old at the time of her disappearance, was last seen walking home from the Anderson-Lee Library...
SILVER CREEK, NY
wesb.com

Olean Man Arrested on Felony Warrant

An Olean man was arrested on a warrant Friday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27-year-old Dylin J. Light on a felony bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Light was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail.
OLEAN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Accused Of Operating ATV Drunk Ahead Of Crash

CHERRY CREEK – A 40-year-old Jamestown man is accused of operating his ATV while under the influence of alcohol ahead of a crash in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports that Brian Erickson was charged following a personal injury motor vehicle accident involving an ATV in the Town of Cherry Creek on the 4th of July.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Driver intentionally rams another driver in Summit Township

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie man is facing criminal charges after intentionally ramming his car into another car in Summit Township. The incident happened at 8:37 a.m. on July 7 at the 8100 block of the Perry Highway. According to a Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Gaming Presque Isle report,...
ERIE, PA

