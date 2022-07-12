ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

What Suze Orman Says About a Payable-on-Death Account

By David Chang
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jRzZD_0gcjWJOl00

Image source: Getty Images

Financial expert Suze Orman discusses a wide range of financial topics on her popular Women & Money podcast. In a recent episode, she answered a question from a caller about payable-on-death (POD) accounts and how to ensure your estate is distributed to your beneficiaries. Instead of a POD account, Orman recommended people use a living revocable trust. Here's why.

What Is payable-on-death account?

A POD account is a type of bank account with a named beneficiary. Designating a beneficiary is free and allows you to transfer your bank accounts to whoever you want. You can create this account at a bank or credit union . You can also convert an existing bank account into a POD account. A POD account can be a checking, savings , money market, or certificate of deposit account.

POD accounts can help ensure beneficiaries receive their inheritance without it going through probate. Probate can be a lengthy process where the courts determine who gets what after someone dies. POD accounts, wills, and trusts are some ways to help streamline the process of transferring assets after someone dies to avoid probate.

Is a POD account enough?

According to Orman, POD accounts and wills are great, but only after you pass away. This means that people you add as POD on your bank accounts can't manage or use the funds while you are alive, even if you are incapacitated. A living revocable trust, however, can be of use to you while you are still alive. A revocable trust is a legal document that explains how your assets will be managed if you are unable to do so yourself. It also lays out how your assets will be distributed upon your death.

Because it is revocable , you can make changes to your trust whenever you want. As the grantor (the person who created the trust), you have control over your assets while you are alive. And you can choose someone to be the trustee and manage your trust after you die. The beneficiary of your trust will receive the assets of your trust once you pass away.

That's why Orman recommends you have a will and a living revocable trust. If you become sick or incapacitated, a POD account will not help you. On the other hand, a living revocable trust can dictate where your assets go after you die, plus it can protect you while you are alive, which may give you the peace of mind you and your loved ones are looking for.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2023

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick , which features a 0% intro APR until 2023, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

4 Social Security Changes to Expect in 2023

Though Social Security has been around for a long time, it changes from year to year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suze Orman
CNET

Social Security Payment Schedule: Here's When You'll Get Your Money in July

July Social Security payments will start arriving this week for many, and if you're waiting on your first check, you're probably wondering when it'll arrive. Not all recipients of Social Security receive their money on the same day -- there are actually several days throughout each month that payments are disbursed. We'll explain below.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Richard Scott

Stimulus check update: $4,200 per kid could hit American parents' bank accounts.

Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Residents of the United States are facing a major financial strain because the country recently faced a historic spike in inflation. Many people are struggling financially due to the historic rise in gas prices, increasing prices of groceries, and the surge in the cost of day-to-day things.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Accounts#Debit Card#Credit Union#Deposit Account#Getty Images Financial#Women Money
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
CoinTelegraph

80,000 Bitcoin millionaires wiped out in the great crypto crash of 2022

More than 80,000 Bitcoin (BTC) investors have had their millionaire status revoked due to the crypto market downturn, but lower prices mean the number of whole coiners is growing. Back on Nov. 12, just days after Bitcoin hit a new all-time high of around $69,000, a total of 108,886 BTC...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
202K+
Followers
98K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy