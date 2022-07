Americans love to eat a little something to satiate their appetites, healthy snacks or otherwise. According to SWNS Digital, a study revealed that 69% of us always have some type of on-the-go food tucked away in our handbags or backpacks. And when that snack attack hits, 56% of us have a need for the savory and reach for potato chips while 55% of go for the tried and true chocolate to meet our in-between meal needs and hankerings. To wit, we spend a lot of money on our favorite chips, trail mixes, granola bars, and candy bars which accounts for the ever-growing snack market, which was valued at $1,450.4 billion in 2021 (via Grandview Research).

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO