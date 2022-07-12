ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 things to know this Tuesday, July 12

By Harrison Gereau
 1 day ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Sometimes, when the days go by somewhat slow, I need to be reminded that Tuesday even exists. I’ve been calling it Wednesday all morning! Maybe that’s just because I want to skip over today’s dismal weather forecast- Meteorologist Jill Szwed is calling for strong and severe thunderstorm threats late in the day.

Today’s five things to know include an early-morning shooting on Robin Street, a search for a missing Stillwater teen, and a slew of arrests after five people allegedly stole a car in Albany.

1. Albany Police investigating Robin Street shooting

The Albany Police Department closed Robin Street from Clinton Avenue to Elk Street for hours Tuesday morning, as they continued to investigate an early-morning shooting. Officers responded to the area around 3 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

2. NYSP looking for missing 13-year-old from Stillwater

The New York State Police is asking for the public’s help in finding 13-year-old Allison Burns, who was last seen Monday morning around 8:30 a.m. outside her home in Stillwater. Police say she got into a blue Honda CRV with an unknown person. Her family has not seen or heard from her since.

3. 2 teens, 3 minors accused of stealing car in Albany

Two Albany teens are behind bars after police say they stole a car with their three underage friends on Monday. When Albany County Sheriff’s Deputies first tried to pull them over, the crew of five allegedly took off, sparking a search that pulled in officers from the Troy Police Department, the Green Island Police Department, and the Albany Police Department.

4. Guilty verdict reached in 2019 murder

A jury found Paul Barbaritano guilty of Murder in the Second Degree Monday afternoon. He was charged in the 2019 death of Nicole Jennings.

5. Candlelight vigil held for Onnex Thompson-Hall

Around a dozen people gathered at Carman Park in Rotterdam Monday evening to mourn the loss of six-year-old Onnex Thompson-Hall. The young boy, who had autism, was found dead Sunday evening after going missing earlier in the day.

