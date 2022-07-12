ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Kristin "KP" Penrose

insideradio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKristin "KP" Penrose exits her role as morning co-host at...

www.insideradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOOD

A modern general store with a hometown feel

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Do you ever wonder what a modern general store would look like? The kind of store that has that hometown feel – we found a store just like! Ebels General Store is run by 5 generations of the same family and they just opened a new location in Reed City. With all the traveling you may be doing this summer, you might want to put it on your list of places to stop. Rachael got the chance to visit Ebels and to see how this store that’s been around for more than 100 years has stood the test of time!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
UpNorthLive.com

National Cherry Festival wraps up, 500k in attendance

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The cleanup at the Open Space in Traverse City is wrapping up Monday after a successful week of festival fun. The 96th Annual National Cherry Festival ended Saturday. On Sunday about 50 volunteers were in Traverse City taking down fences, tents and clean-up trash.This...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Traverse City, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Traverse City, MI
Entertainment
9&10 News

Traverse Area District Library Hosts Out of This World Mobile Planetarium

Grownups are often telling kids to ‘shoot for the stars’, and Monday the Traverse Area District Library made that a little more possible. The library hosted the Michigan Science Center of Detroit and their mobile planetarium. It’s a chance for visitors to check out the constellations and planets and have a discussion about the possibility of water and life on other planets.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadcasting#Chr#Wkhq#Cumulus Media Detroit
ahealthiermichigan.org

8 Iconic Michigan Ice Cream Parlors to Visit

What’s better than a cold ice cream cone on a hot summer day in Michigan?. This, of course, is a rhetorical question. There are more than a few iconic ice cream spots that Michigan families flock to each summer. These shops have enjoyed sustained success for their quality and...
MICHIGAN STATE
Huron Daily Tribune

MHS class of 1960 gathers for reunion

MANISTEE — For Manistee High School's class of 1960 reunion, an outside picnic was hosted by Phyllis Thorsen, at the Scotland Yard Cottages in Manistee, in honor and memory of her twin sister, Peggy Brye. Various added dishes were provided by some of the local class members, according to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
glenarborsun.com

Paddle wheeler “Discovery” tours West Grand Traverse Bay

“Of all the places around the globe, the waters of northern Lake Michigan are some of the finest cruising waters to be had anywhere,” remarked Fred J. Peterson of the famed shipbuilding firm, Peterson Builders, Inc. of Sturgeon Bay, Wis. Right here, West Grand Traverse Bay has long been a magnet for boats. The first ones came bringing newcomers and supplies to the region in the 1800s. In fact, it was May 1839 when Reverend John Fleming and Reverend Peter Dougherty came here, arriving at the little cove known as Mission Harbor. They had come by boat from Mackinac, where they had spent the previous winter and had now come for the purpose of establishing a mission.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Indiana man accidentally discharges handgun in restaurant bathroom during Michigan vacation

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI - An Indiana man’s Northern Michigan vacation took a wrong turn after his handgun accidentally went off in a restaurant’s bathroom. On Monday, July 11, troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post responded to a call at approximately 8:30 a.m. of an accidental discharge of a firearm in Garfield Township, outside of Traverse City.
CBS Detroit

Shooting Deaths Of 4 In Michigan Family Considered Murder-Suicide

HOUGHTON LAKE, Mich. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the shooting deaths of four members of a mid-Michigan family as a murder-suicide. Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Roscommon County sheriff’s deputies responded to a Houghton Lake residence after two people reported they had found four bodies inside. Deputies found the bodies of 35-year-old Tirany L. Savage, her 13-year-old son Dayton Cowdrey, her 58-year-old mother Kim L. Ebright and her 35-year-old husband Bo E. Savage. All four apparently died from gunshot wounds, deputies said. They all lived at the home where their bodies were found. Deputies did not say who the shooter might have been. “There is still an extensive amount of investigation to be done in this case,” Undersheriff Ben Lowe said. “It would not be prudent to comment on those issues until investigation is complete and evidence has been processed.” Houghton Lake is about 165 miles (265 kilometers) northwest of Detroit. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
traverseticker.com

GT County Commissioners Remove Two CMH Board Members

Grand Traverse County commissioners voted 4-2 Tuesday to remove two county appointees on the Northern Lakes Community Mental Health (CMH) Authority board, alleging they had engaged in neglect of official duty or misconduct in office. Commissioners who supported the motion said appointees Nicole Miller and Justin Reed failed to follow the county commission’s directive to investigate CMH Interim CEO Joanie Blamer, while those who opposed the motion said there was no evidence to support allegations of misconduct and worried the county could be sued over the removals. The tense meeting provoked extensive debate, with one of the two commissioners who requested the removal discussion – Penny Morris – ultimately abstaining from the vote.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy