Police investigating armed robbery at Porterville gas station store

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating an armed robbery at Joe's Westside Market in Porterville.

It happened just after 6:30 Monday night at the store on Olive Avenue near Westwood Street.

Police say two people wearing masks entered the store through the back.

One of the suspects had a silver handgun. Both left the store with two cash registers.

It's not known just how much cash was taken.

No one was injured in the robbery.