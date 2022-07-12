ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destiny Media: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (DSNY) on Tuesday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $3,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent.

The distributor of secured pre-release music and video posted revenue of $999,300 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $999,000.

