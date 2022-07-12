Falls Church News Briefs

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metro Seeks Public Input on Ideas for E. Falls Church Station. Metro has announced that it is seeking public input on the proposed bus loop expansion and pedestrian improvements at East Falls Church rail station. The station currently has four bus bays that are operating at maximum capacity. In...

Falls Church Business News & Notes

Virginia Business recognized 42 female executives across the state who “set the standard for leadership” at the second Women in Leadership Awards. Nominees must be based in Virginia and hold C-suite or equivalent positions at for-profit businesses, nonprofits or educational institutions. They represent large, middle and small workforce sizes and some awardees came from traditionally male-dominated industries to include engineering, construction and maritime. Local recipients include Jylinda Johnson, VP and GM for government operations, commerce and global citizen service, General Dynamics Information Technology; Kim Roy, CEO, HITT Contracting; and Jennifer Taylor, president and CEP, Northern Virginia Technology Council.
A Penny for Your Thoughts

If the Culmore community had a saint, her name might be Carmen Fernandez. Carmen was born and reared in Cuba and often told stories of the delightful soirees and beach time she enjoyed as a young woman in pre-Castro Cuba. She emigrated to the United States in 1960 and earned a master’s degree in social work at the Catholic University of America.
