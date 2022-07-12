Falls Church News Briefs

Virginia Business recognized 42 female executives across the state who “set the standard for leadership” at the second Women in Leadership Awards. Nominees must be based in Virginia and hold C-suite or equivalent positions at for-profit businesses, nonprofits or educational institutions. They represent large, middle and small workforce sizes and some awardees came from traditionally male-dominated industries to include engineering, construction and maritime. Local recipients include Jylinda Johnson, VP and GM for government operations, commerce and global citizen service, General Dynamics Information Technology; Kim Roy, CEO, HITT Contracting; and Jennifer Taylor, president and CEP, Northern Virginia Technology Council.

FALLS CHURCH, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO