You might notice a little haze in the air today. This is because wildfire smoke from a fire burning in Yosemite National Park in California will drift our way. Monsoon moisture will produce a few isolated showers and thunderstorm today and Thursday. The best location will be along and east of I-15. Some storms could be severe, with the main threat being strong, damaging winds, isolated hail, and lightning.

MISSOULA COUNTY, MT ・ 23 HOURS AGO