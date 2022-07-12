ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Western New Mexico Mariachi band representing at national conference

By Isaac Cruz
 1 day ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – “Mariachi Plata,” a group of college musicians from Western New Mexico University are representing their school and the state at a national conference in Albuquerque. The “Mariachi Spectacular” is a week of events around Albuquerque that brings together Mariachi musicians.

The group from WNMU will attend workshops during the week and compete with other college groups during a showcase on Friday. The musicians say the competition is exciting, but they are really looking forward to spending time with people who share their love for Mariachi music. “We get to be taught by maestros, really great professional Mariachi players, and its great to be surrounded by what we love all week long,” violinist Maria Barela said.

Mariachi Plata has more performances scheduled for this summer. Including performances at the Santa Fe Opera and the New Mexico State Fair.

KRQE News 13

