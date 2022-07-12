ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Milwaukee, WI

Officer hit by bullet fragment from another officer’s gun

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — Police in West Milwaukee say an officer was grazed by a bullet after another officer fired his weapon at an armed suspect.

Authorities say officers responded to a residence about 11:30 p.m. Monday after a male caller told dispatchers he felt he was about to die, gave his address and hung up.

Police say the man came out of his home and pointed a gun at an officer, who fired a round, but missed the suspect. A fragment from that bullet his the second officer, causing minor injuries, WTMJ-TV reported.

Officers used a stun gun on the man and arrested him. Officials say a firearm was recovered.

The man refused medical treatment and officers took him to a Milwaukee County mental health facility.

Charges are pending.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Giants host the Brewers to start 4-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (49-40, first in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (45-42, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (7-4, 2.20 ERA, .89 WHIP, 134 strikeouts); Giants: Carlos Rodon (8-5, 2.70 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -114, Giants -105; over/under is 6...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

992K+
Followers
473K+
Post
450M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy