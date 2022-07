Best Buy, along with a host of other retailers, is getting in on the action to take a bite out of Amazon Prime Day. The retailer’s ongoing “Black Friday in July” promotion is bringing sweeping discounts on a wide array of awesome tech, including laptops, gaming keyboards, and noise-canceling headphones. The event runs from now through Wednesday, July 13th — the same Prime Day ends — so it’s worth checking back here if Amazon doesn’t have what you’re looking for. It’s also worth noting that Best Buy has a generous price-matching policy, so if you prefer to buy from a brick-and-mortar retailer but see a better price elsewhere, it’s worth looking into.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO