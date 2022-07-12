ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Elden Ring Devs Reward Let Me Solo Her In The Coolest Way

By Cade Davie
SVG
SVG
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

In case you missed it, a teeny, tiny game called "Elden Ring" released earlier this year. This, the latest entry in FromSoftware's library of titles, is in many ways a grand culmination of the studio's efforts that began with 2009's "Demon's Souls" and includes the "Dark Souls" series, "Bloodborne," and "Sekiro:...

www.svg.com

Comments / 0

Related
thedigitalfix.com

The Resident Evil Netflix series delivers a fresh take on zombies

Despite a new Resident Evil movie hitting our screens just last year, streaming service Netflix has been developing a TV series based on the hit horror game franchise, and the show is set to hit the small screen this week. In the new Resident Evil Netflix series, much of the lore of the original videogame is present and accounted for, but the show does offer a fresh take on the undead in the franchise.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

How Amazon's The Boys Shut Down A New Kojima Game

Amazon's "The Boys" is a show that pulls no punches. The series, which follows a ragtag group of human civilians as they try to take down the corrupt superheroes who control the media and the public's adoration, is currently airing its third and most over-the-top season yet. At this point, fans of the show (and the comics upon which the show is based) know to expect all manner of gore, foul language, and other explicit content when they tune in. One would be forgiven for not immediately thinking of game creator Hideo Kojima and his work when they watch "The Boys," but it seems Kojima himself found a bit too much common ground with the Amazon series.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

New Open-World Terminator Game Announced

A new Terminator game is on the way and it sounds pretty ambitious. The Terminator franchise has had a number of video games over the years, some bad, some ok, but none that are really stand-out hits. The IP has yet to have its own Alien Isolation or Batman Arkham, titles that really got to the core of their respective franchises and became immediate gaming classics. Although the last Terminator game, Terminator: Resistance, got mixed reviews, it still developed a cult following and scratched an itch for some fans. However, a new Terminator game may set things right and give us a game that matches the standards of fans.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Souls Games#Devs#Fit For A King#Video Game#Elden Ring Devs Reward#Fromsoftware#Bandai Namco
Android Central

Best RPGs for Android 2022

There are a ton of RPGs available for Android, and we've hand-picked the best of the best, just for you. So be prepared to hack and slash your way through fantasy as you save or conquer worlds, craft weapons, and a whole lot more!
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

How Old World Of Warcraft Cards Created An Unstoppable Diablo Immortal Character

As fans continue to discover just how deep the pay-to-win mechanics go in "Diablo Immortal," one player used a loophole to get themselves an incredible build in the game. At this point everyone knows that you need to spend a hefty amount of money to get the best builds, making the PvP section of "Diablo Immortal" unplayable for players who don't buy microtransactions. One Reddit user however found a way to convert something from "World of Warcraft" into premium "Diablo Immortal" currency.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
ComicBook

Netflix's Resident Evil Shares Final Preview Clip

Ahead of Netflix's live-action Resident Evil series releasing tomorrow, July 14th, the streaming service has released one final preview clip showing off that perhaps not every dog is good to give a pet. Given the setting, it seems like this final preview clip comes prior to the previous clip released by Netflix that focused on Albert Wesker (Lance Reddick) protecting his daughters.
TV SERIES
SVG

The Real Reason Kojima Ditched In Game Ads

As many know, Hideo Kojima is the legendary game director responsible for the "Metal Gear" series and "Death Stranding." Because Kojima is one of the few auteur video game directors producing triple-a games, he does things a bit differently than the rest. For example, Kojima isn't afraid to put real-world ads in his games. Fellow developers, such as Rockstar Games often shy away from this concept, instead opting to use parody products in its games.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Sucker Punch Just Gave Fans Bad News About These Beloved Franchises

Indie game dev success stories might be few and far between, but no one can say Sucker Punch Productions isn't one of them. The first-party developer studio has had quite the eventful two and a half decades since its founding, rising from humble origins as a six-person team of programmers to become the developer responsible for one of Sony's fastest-selling AAA titles. PlayStation 4 exclusive "Ghost of Tsushima" sold a whopping 2.4 million copies worldwide within three days of release. Following rave reviews, the studio released online co-op mode "Legends" just months after launch right before it hit another impressive milestone by shipping 5 million copies in under four months.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The Real Reason Riot Will Be Listening To Your Valorant Matches

Riot Games is officially rolling out a new feature to combat toxicity and bad behavior in "Valorant," although the feature itself is a bit suspect in the eyes of some fans. With "Valorant" being a free-to-play online tactical shooter, it certainly has seen its fair share of toxicity from fans. According to fan polls, "Valorant" has even been considered as one of the most toxic games in the biz. Luckily for fans, Riot Games is also behind "League of Legends," and so it has a great deal of experience when it comes to keeping an eye on toxic gamers. In fact, Riot Games had previously revealed that it was going to start recording online voice chat to combat toxicity. Fans were not happy with the idea when it was first brought up last year.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS5 Timed Exclusive Finally Comes to Xbox Consoles Today

A PS5 timed console exclusive has shed its console exclusivity today and come to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The game in question was previously in early access, but only available on PS5 and PC. Today, its full release has finally come, and with the end of early access comes the end of this console exclusivity. Taking the sting out of this release of console exclusivity, PlayStation has gone and struck a deal to make the game free this month via PlayStation Plus for all subscribers on PS4 and PS5. If you haven't pieced the puzzle together yet, the game in question is Arcadegeddon.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Kaguya-sama: Love is War Reveals New Anime Movie On the Way

Kaguya-sama: Love is War wrapped up its third season with the rest of the Spring 2022 anime schedule, but it has announced that the franchise will be returning with its very first anime movie! Aka Akasaka's original manga franchise has been a huge hit ever since it first launched with not only three seasons of an anime under its belt, but a live-action feature film adaptation that had released in Japan too. With the third season reaching a potential stopping point, the franchise also announced there were already plans in place to continue the anime in some way but were being coy about what this new project would entail.
COMICS
SVG

The Real Reason Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Is A PS5 Exclusive

Gamers have officially reached that awkward moment in the transition between console generations. It's the time when some games are still releasing for both old and new consoles, while others are exclusive to the shiny, new ones. For those who haven't invested in new consoles yet, it sadly means missing out on some exciting new games, including the next big "Final Fantasy" release. Recently, Square Enix announced that "Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth" is one of those games that will only be available on the PS5 — but for what reason?
VIDEO GAMES
The US Sun

Bayonetta 3 will let you toggle nudity

BAYONETTA 3 is coming to Nintendo Switch this autumn and developer Platinum Games have announced a new mode for “Naive Angels”. The third game in the Bayonetta series was announced in 2017, but we didn’t get our first proper look until September 2021. However, a new trailer...
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Things Are Looking Bad For Pokémon Go Dev

"Pokémon Go" set the standard for location-based augmented reality games with its immense success. Generating over $200 million in its first month alone, it kicked off a craze other AR location-based games have failed to replicate, including Niantic itself. Earlier this year, the company closed its "Harry Potter: Wizards Unite" AR roleplaying game despite it performing modestly well. As evident in the gameplay for "Wizards Unite", Warner Bros. Games and Niantic took several cues from "GO." The game conjured about $12 million in player-spending in its first month: a far cry from what "Pokémon Go" made upon its debut (per Sensor Tower). Now, financial problems since the release of "Wizards Unite" have prompted Niantic to pull four projects and lay off dozens of employees.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Battlefield Sequel Leak Reveals The Mode Fans Wanted All Along

For all of the hype that was put behind it, as well as its ambitious scope, "Battlefield 2042" has been seen as not much more than a massive disappointment by both hardcore fans and casual players. Upon its release, the latest "Battlefield" entry was riddled with bugs and technical issues, prompting a mass exodus of players in a short time, as well as outright demands for refunds. Almost everything that could've gone wrong, went wrong. Eventually, EA CEO Andrew Wilson confirmed what most had already expected, stating that the game had severely underperformed and failed to meet the publisher's expectations. However, EA denied the prevailing rumors that the company had abandoned the title, promising to continue working on fixing its many issues. And it seems that one of the biggest problems with this game could potentially be addressed in the series' next installment.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Minecraft Reveals Heartfelt Technoblade Tribute

Famed "Minecraft" content creator Technoblade passed away last week at the age of 23. The news was delivered to fans in a video edited and posted by the YouTuber's father, who reiterated to Technoblade's fans how much the YouTuber had enjoyed sharing his gameplay and sense of humor with the world. Now, the world of gaming is giving back, and "Minecraft" developer Mojang has shown its love and appreciation for Technoblade by adding a representation of the YouTuber to the game.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Why These Final Fantasy 14 Billboards Caused A Stir

Once considered a huge flop, MMO "Final Fantasy 14" has maintained a niche hardcore fanbase that helps make the game still worth playing almost a decade after its release. The title features a booming open-world with plenty to do, and many players have taken full advantage of that by hosting special events to bring the community together and attract new gamers to the fold. One such place where these events take place is Rain, an in-game nightclub.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

SVG

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
380K+
Views
ABOUT

SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.

 https://www.svg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy