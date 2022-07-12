ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Specialty days returning to the Mid-State Fair

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
 1 day ago
– The California Mid-State Fair has announced the return of specialty days where guests can enjoy perks during their visit. On opening day, Wednesday, July 20, there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the main gate entrance beginning at 3:30 p.m., where guests can preview the new and exciting things taking place at this year’s fair before gates officially open at 4 p.m.

Cattlemen and Farmers Day, Thursday, July 21, pays tribute to local cattlemen, cattlewomen, and agriculturalists. Join the fair in celebrating the accomplishments of the industrial arts program, enjoy a barbecue steak dinner, and find out who wins the cattleman of the year, cattlewoman of the year, and agriculturalist of the year awards. Discounted tickets will be available at the main administration office, located at 2198 Riverside Ave. from July 12 through July 19 for $30. Tickets will also be available on the day of the event for $40.

Seniors Day takes place on the first Friday of the fair, July 22. Guests 62 years and older get half off senior daily admission (regular senior daily admission price is $12).

Kids Day takes place on the final Friday of the fair, July 29. Kids ages 12 and under get free daily admission (regular child daily admission price is $10). Both Fridays will feature an expo of local non-profits in Mulbeary Park.

Armed Forces Day takes place on the final Saturday of the fair, July 30. Guests with a valid Military ID, active or retired, get free daily admission that day (regular adult daily admission price $14).

Closing Day takes place on Sunday, July 31. Guests will enjoy a parade of tractors featured in the JB Dewar Tractor Restoration program as they make their way down the midway. The tractor restoration program highlights the hard work and dedication of many local high schoolers who spent the past year reviving antique tractors.

The 2022 California Mid-State Fair runs July 20 through July 31 and this year’s theme is “Full Steam Ahead!”

Paso Robles Daily News

Home brewing competition results announced

– The California Mid-State Fair has announced the winners of the 2022 Home Brew Competition. Central Coast brewers were represented well with entries of all styles. “Overall, the 2022 competition was a success,” said chief judge Ryan Foster. “The entry count is back on the rise which is promising. The brewers are taking the judge’s suggestions and bettering their beers which is what this competition is all about and we hope to continue helping them.”
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for June 28

Joseph William Huskey, age 85, of Atascadero, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Kyle Nathan Hoyt, age 24, of San Simeon, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

