The 6 Best UWQHD Ultrawide Monitors

Dell monitors have long proven themselves to be reliable pillars of productivity, delivering high-quality displays for office and home use. Its gaming monitors are usually reserved for Alienware, the company's gaming subsidiary, but occasionally a Dell-branded gaming monitor does drop, like the Dell 32 4K UHD Gaming Monitor ($824.99). It's equipped with everything a modern gamer needs, including high-refresh-capable HDMI 2.1 ports and solid maximum brightness when viewing HDR content. But this high-res panel's measured standard brightness (SDR) levels and input lag fail to impress. For about the same price, you can grab our Editors' Choice pick for 4K gaming monitors, the MSI Optix MPG321UR-QD.
