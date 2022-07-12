ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High school baseball: New Prairie's Mason Braun wastes no time committing to Virginia Tech

By Justin Frommer, South Bend Tribune
 1 day ago
Mason Braun's recruiting timeline was short and sweet.

Back in May, the New Prairie first baseman took a visit to Virginia Tech's campus to watch a game. About a week ago, he was offered by the Hokies. And Monday morning, he announced his commitment over his Twitter page.

What makes this interesting is Braun just finished his freshman season with the Cougars. He said Virginia Tech was his only college offer. But when the heart makes up its mind, everything becomes easier.

"It really felt like home when I stepped on campus," Braun told The Tribune. "I looked at other schools. Some campuses just didn't feel like home. I just decided that it was the place I wanted to be."

Braun, who also plays outfield along with first base, was a key contributor in New Prairie's lineup, helping the Cougars advance to their second consecutive sectional final before losing to South Bend Saint Joseph.

Braun batted .333 with 24 hits, 26 RBI, 30 runs and two home runs, one of which came in the sectional final against the Indians.

Though Braun claims it took him a couple of weeks to settle in his varsity role, his coach, Mark Schellinger said he jumped right into the mix.

"He didn't play like a freshman," he said. "He thinks the game and is willing to put in the work necessary to continue to get better. In the NIC, he held his own and had a great year for us.

"He was never overwhelmed. He handled himself very maturely and many people who watched him probably never realized he was a freshman. He was a guy that looks to get other guys in position, too."

Early on in the season, Schelling said it was Braun's defense at first base that stuck out to New Prairie's coaching. By the end of the year, it was his bat that garnered more attention, with the ability to hit to all fields. That's something Braun hopes to build in on his sophomore season next spring.

"You can't stop getting better," Braun said. "You can always fix stuff to get better. I also want to improve on my strength, speed and my arm strength."

What was just as impressive was the respect Braun earned from an upperclassmen-heavy infield.

"They welcomed me very well and treated me very well, like I was a senior. I was just playing, not really stressing or anything," Braun said.

With his earlier commitment, Braun can now use that mindset as he grows through his final three high school seasons.

"I think he is going to continue to get stronger," Schellinger said. "... and continue to get better."

#Wastes#Highschoolsports#New Prairie#Mason Braun#Hokies#The Tribune#Rbi#Indians
