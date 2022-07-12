ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

9 notable projects underway in Chandler include luxury apartments, semiconductor industry supplier

By Corina Vanek, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VysSi_0gcjSwWa00

In Chandler, where Intel has announced plans to significantly grow its semiconductor manufacturing capabilities, developers are working on new industrial and apartment projects to accommodate the city’s growth.

The average rent for an apartment in Chandler is $1,831 per month, according to RentCafe data, making the city one of the priciest places for renters in the Valley.

Here is a look at nine notable developments under construction in Chandler. Some are nearing completion and others are expected to complete next year.

Town Chandler luxury apartments

Florida-based Related Group is building Town Chandler, a 420-unit luxury apartment complex near Frye and Ellis roads.

The project is expected to wrap up in February 2023, with units ranging in size from one bedroom to three bedrooms. The three-story luxury complex will include a business center, clubhouse, courtyard, pool, spa, tennis courts and other amenities.

Town Chandler is one of several new complexes under construction or recently completed from Related Group, which is developing an apartment project in Scottsdale and leasing one in north Phoenix. Rental prices for the apartments were not available, but prices at the north Phoenix apartment complex range from about $1,600 for a studio to about $3,000 for a three-bedroom unit.

Alta Chandler at the Park apartments

A 293-unit apartment complex is under construction on Parklane Boulevard, south of Chandler Boulevard and west of Alma School Road.

The complex is being developed by Wood Residential, and is planned to complete construction in the fall of 2023, according to city data.

The units will range from one to three bedrooms, and the amenities will include a fitness center, clubhouse, pool and spa, pet play area and game room.

Wood Residential is the developer of several apartments under the Alta name, including in Phoenix, Gilbert, Scottsdale, Tempe and others in Chandler. The expected rents for Alta Chandler at the Park were not available, but other Alta complexes around the Valley range in price from about $1,950 to about $4,000.

Zaterra Luxury Apartments

P.B. Bell Cos., a Scottsdale-based apartment manager and developer, is building a 392-unit luxury complex at Germann Road and Arizona Avenue.

The project is expected to be completed this summer and offer one- to three-bedroom units. Rents are expected to range from $1,800 per month to $2,550 per month.

The developer is under construction on a handful of other projects in the Valley, including a 121-unit senior living development in Mesa, and apartment projects in Gilbert and Glendale.

DC Heights apartments

Tofel Dent Construction is expected to complete the 157-unit apartment complex by the end of 2022, according to city officials.

The complex, at Boston and California streets in Chandler, includes units ranging from studios to two bedrooms, and the developer is also building a four-story parking garage.

The Chandler project is planned to be market-rate rents, but Tofel Dent has developed projects across the state, including affordable housing, medical uses, luxury apartments and senior living.

Pricing wasn't immediately available.

Plaza Taos Apartments

The two-story apartment complex is under construction at Pecos Road and Arizona Avenue, and expected to complete construction in September.

The units in the complex range in size from one to three bedrooms, and community amenities include a resort-style pool and spa, a fitness center, yoga studio, dog park and recreation room.

Pricing wasn't immediately available.

Chandler Connection

A 200,000-square-foot semiconductor industry supplier building, under construction by Comunale Properties, is expected to complete construction this summer.

The Class A industrial facility is leased by Edwards, a supplier of vacuum and abatement services to the semiconductor industry.

The facility is expected to create 200 new jobs when it opens. The facility is planned to use advanced automations to clean, inspect, repair and reassemble vacuum pumps, and will recycle water and use renewable energy.

Chandler Crossroads Phase 2

Phoenix-based ViaWest Group and Alidade Capital are developing the second phase of the industrial complex at Queen Creek and Gilbert roads. The 116,000-square-foot building is expected to be completed this summer.

The building is being developed speculatively, and is adjacent to the first phase in the project.

Chandler Airpark Technology Center

Two buildings in the Chandler Airpark Technology Center near Insight Way and Gilbert Road are under construction, planned to be completed in January.

Clarius Partners is developing the industrial park, which is being built in several phases. The first two buildings will total 220,000 square feet, and the second phase, immediately north of the two buildings under construction, is planned for either an expansion or a building that is built to suit a specific business leasing the building.

No tenants were announced yet for the center.

Queen Creek Commerce Center

Harsch Investment Properties began construction on the two-building industrial project in August 2021 and plans to complete the buildings this summer. Tenants at the center include NEHP, a vendor for Intel, and Horsepower Automotive, an after-market auto group, according to Steve Larsen from JLL, the leasing broker for the development.

The development is located on the corner of Queen Creek Road and Hamilton Street, and will total 560,000 square feet.

Reach the reporter at cvanek@arizonarepublic.com. Follow her on Twitter @CorinaVanek.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

Comments / 4

Related
azbigmedia.com

391 acres of land in Glendale sells for $255.3 million

About 391 acres of land in the City of Glendale has been sold for $255.3 million, according to Vizzda. The buyer was QTS Datacenters and the seller was First Industrial Realty Trust. The buyers plan to use the land to develop Camelback 303, a nine-building industrial logistics park. Camelback 303...
GLENDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Ground broken on 26-story residential high-rise in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — Another residential high-rise will soon be added to downtown Phoenix’s skyline as ground was broken Monday on a 26-story mixed-use apartment complex. The X Phoenix II at 201 W. Van Buren Street will feature 352 apartment units and is set to be complete in summer 2024, according to a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Solar company tells Sun City man he owes $27K for solar panels

A Phoenix man says he paid Mi Padre Landscaping $3,000 to do several modifications, including widening his gate entrance. Ford is expanding a recall of SUVs and telling owners to park them outside after a series of engine fires that can happen even when the ignitions are off. Here's what...
SUN CITY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apartment Building#Semiconductor Industry#Affordable Housing#Manufacturing#Real Estate#Intel#Rentcafe#Related Group
AZFamily

Sun City man wants out of solar deal

SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - When John Kurczek looks at the solar panels lying on the side of his Sun City home, he wishes he never would’ve let a door-to-door salesperson talk him into going solar. “When the girl mentioned it she said I’d be helping the environment and not only that, but reducing the electric bill supposedly,” John said. “I kinda thought it was a win-win situation.”
SUN CITY, AZ
phoenixmag.com

June 2022 Restaurant Openings and Closings

The folks at Bourbon & Bones Chophouse have opened a cocktail lounge adjacent to the mother ship with a tidy menu of sushi, salads, shared plates and desserts. 4222 N. Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale, bourbonandbones.com. Café Balkan Authentic European Kitchen. This new restaurant features “home-cooked meals,” including goulash, stuffed cabbage...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

US Merchants becomes latest business to acquire space in Glendale

PHOENIX — Another commercial real estate development is taking shape in the Loop 303 corridor as U.S. Merchants acquired a new industrial facility in Glendale. The facility is a 637,040-square-foot space near Reems Road and Northern Avenue south of Northern Parkway and north of Luke Air Force Base. The...
GLENDALE, AZ
azbex.com

High Street Expanding NE Phoenix Site

High Street, the 330KSF office, dining, retail and residential mixed-use development adjacent to City North and near Desert Ridge Marketplace, is planning a major expansion. Officials with ScanlanKemperBard, one of High Street’s owners, have said plans for the five-acre expansion site west of the existing center include a 140-room hotel, an office building of between 145KSF-160KSF and a parking structure. They say Marriott would like to put a limited-service hotel on the space to augment the nearby J.W. Marriott Desert Ridge. Officials add four or five companies have expressed interest in the new office building.
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

‘Salad and Go’ Announces Three New Locations in Arizona

The popular growing franchise ‘Salad and Go’ is set to open three more locations in the state within the next couple of weeks. “Opening more stores in these three cities is a testament to the quality and service our teams provide, and it’s the love and support from our customers that allows us to continue serving fresh and affordable food while giving back to our communities,” said Charlie Morrison, CEO of Salad and Go.
PHOENIX, AZ
Glendale Star

Developer sells parcels for multifamily project

Scottsdale-based Empire Group of Companies sold two neighboring parcels totaling 36.52 acres at roughly $15 million. Alliance Residential purchased 18.52 acres for approximately $6.857 million, and Garrett Companies purchased 18 acres for $7.8 million. Both buyers are proposing multifamily apartment communities for development on the respective parcels. Empire Group still...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Report: Vine Tavern & Eatery to close Tempe location near ASU after 36 years

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A popular dining spot in Tempe for sports fans and Arizona State students alike appears to be shutting one of its doors. According to the local blog “Mouth by Southwest,” the Irish-themed pub is closing its location near the campus, which has been open for about 36 years. Instead, its owners are choosing to keep its location near Rural Road and Elliot Street open.
scottsdale.org

Big chill moving housing market toward balance

The Valley’s leading analyst of the Phoenix Metro housing market is predicting that almost the entire region could see a balanced market – with supply meeting demand – by September. Buckeye is already there, according to the Cromford Report, and “Queen Creek and Maricopa will be in...
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

Arizona Biltmore Hotel Villa Unit 7154

Beautiful Arizona Biltmore Resort Villa Home - This beautifully remodeled villa is a unique oasis for the discriminating visitor who wants all the amenities of the Arizona Biltmore Resort at his or her disposal with the privacy of a private home. Two Master Suites, each with ensuite bath are on either side of the lovely large great room with dining area and kitchen with new appliances. Guests may have room service at their own expense and housekeeping is available daily or weekly. The resort offers multiple swimming pools/spas, fitness center, spa and salon and, of course, world class dining all within walking distance. Assigned parking and shuttle service available to Biltmore Fashion Park in season. Plenty of guest parking. Rent is $9500/month in high season and $7500/month in the off season months of October and November, sizzling summer rate of $6500 not including utilities applies now through September.
PHOENIX, AZ
Fast Casual

Salad and Go adding 3 Arizona locations

Phoenix-based Salad and Go is opening three stores over the next month in the Arizona markets of Gilbert, Tucson and Peoria. Founded in 2013 in Gilbert, Salad and Go's latest Gilbert store will be the city's fifth location, and opens Friday at 5218 East Baseline Road. The Tucson store will open Aug. 7 at 1302 South Kolb Road, and the store in Peoria, 8220 West Thunderbird Road, will be ready by Aug. 14.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

$480 million dollars on the table for current Mega Millions jackpot

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to almost $480 million dollars after no one won last night’s pot. If you take the cash option, $276 million is available to you. There’s been millions of winning tickets since April 15 ranging between $2 to a million dollars, but so far, no one has hit the jackpot. By Friday, the pot could climb all the way up to half a billion dollars. Arizona’s Family reporter Gibby Parra visited a local gas station to talk to those trying to snag some tickets in hopes of winning.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

SRP customers break power usage record during hottest day of the year

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Monday’s 115-degree heatwave set a new record for electricity usage, according to one of Arizona’s largest electric providers. Salt River Project (SRP) said the sweltering heat Monday pushed the utility’s electric division equipment to a new record for usage as many air conditioners worked overtime to keep Valley residents cool. The utility said the highest demand occurred between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m as many customers returned home.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Nationwide Report

32-year-old Karen Garcia-Rodriguez dead after a two-vehicle crash in Yavapai County (Yavapai County, AZ)

32-year-old Karen Garcia-Rodriguez dead after a two-vehicle crash in Yavapai County (Yavapai County, AZ)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 32-year-old Karen Garcia-Rodriguez, from Phoenix, as the woman who lost her life following a head-on-collision that also injured one person on Sunday in Yavapai County. The fatal car crash took place at about 8:30 p.m. northwest of Wickenburg on U.S. 93 near milepost 162 [...]
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy