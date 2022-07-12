9 notable projects underway in Chandler include luxury apartments, semiconductor industry supplier

In Chandler, where Intel has announced plans to significantly grow its semiconductor manufacturing capabilities, developers are working on new industrial and apartment projects to accommodate the city’s growth.

The average rent for an apartment in Chandler is $1,831 per month, according to RentCafe data, making the city one of the priciest places for renters in the Valley.

Here is a look at nine notable developments under construction in Chandler. Some are nearing completion and others are expected to complete next year.

Town Chandler luxury apartments

Florida-based Related Group is building Town Chandler, a 420-unit luxury apartment complex near Frye and Ellis roads.

The project is expected to wrap up in February 2023, with units ranging in size from one bedroom to three bedrooms. The three-story luxury complex will include a business center, clubhouse, courtyard, pool, spa, tennis courts and other amenities.

Town Chandler is one of several new complexes under construction or recently completed from Related Group, which is developing an apartment project in Scottsdale and leasing one in north Phoenix. Rental prices for the apartments were not available, but prices at the north Phoenix apartment complex range from about $1,600 for a studio to about $3,000 for a three-bedroom unit.

Alta Chandler at the Park apartments

A 293-unit apartment complex is under construction on Parklane Boulevard, south of Chandler Boulevard and west of Alma School Road.

The complex is being developed by Wood Residential, and is planned to complete construction in the fall of 2023, according to city data.

The units will range from one to three bedrooms, and the amenities will include a fitness center, clubhouse, pool and spa, pet play area and game room.

Wood Residential is the developer of several apartments under the Alta name, including in Phoenix, Gilbert, Scottsdale, Tempe and others in Chandler. The expected rents for Alta Chandler at the Park were not available, but other Alta complexes around the Valley range in price from about $1,950 to about $4,000.

Zaterra Luxury Apartments

P.B. Bell Cos., a Scottsdale-based apartment manager and developer, is building a 392-unit luxury complex at Germann Road and Arizona Avenue.

The project is expected to be completed this summer and offer one- to three-bedroom units. Rents are expected to range from $1,800 per month to $2,550 per month.

The developer is under construction on a handful of other projects in the Valley, including a 121-unit senior living development in Mesa, and apartment projects in Gilbert and Glendale.

DC Heights apartments

Tofel Dent Construction is expected to complete the 157-unit apartment complex by the end of 2022, according to city officials.

The complex, at Boston and California streets in Chandler, includes units ranging from studios to two bedrooms, and the developer is also building a four-story parking garage.

The Chandler project is planned to be market-rate rents, but Tofel Dent has developed projects across the state, including affordable housing, medical uses, luxury apartments and senior living.

Pricing wasn't immediately available.

Plaza Taos Apartments

The two-story apartment complex is under construction at Pecos Road and Arizona Avenue, and expected to complete construction in September.

The units in the complex range in size from one to three bedrooms, and community amenities include a resort-style pool and spa, a fitness center, yoga studio, dog park and recreation room.

Pricing wasn't immediately available.

Chandler Connection

A 200,000-square-foot semiconductor industry supplier building, under construction by Comunale Properties, is expected to complete construction this summer.

The Class A industrial facility is leased by Edwards, a supplier of vacuum and abatement services to the semiconductor industry.

The facility is expected to create 200 new jobs when it opens. The facility is planned to use advanced automations to clean, inspect, repair and reassemble vacuum pumps, and will recycle water and use renewable energy.

Chandler Crossroads Phase 2

Phoenix-based ViaWest Group and Alidade Capital are developing the second phase of the industrial complex at Queen Creek and Gilbert roads. The 116,000-square-foot building is expected to be completed this summer.

The building is being developed speculatively, and is adjacent to the first phase in the project.

Chandler Airpark Technology Center

Two buildings in the Chandler Airpark Technology Center near Insight Way and Gilbert Road are under construction, planned to be completed in January.

Clarius Partners is developing the industrial park, which is being built in several phases. The first two buildings will total 220,000 square feet, and the second phase, immediately north of the two buildings under construction, is planned for either an expansion or a building that is built to suit a specific business leasing the building.

No tenants were announced yet for the center.

Queen Creek Commerce Center

Harsch Investment Properties began construction on the two-building industrial project in August 2021 and plans to complete the buildings this summer. Tenants at the center include NEHP, a vendor for Intel, and Horsepower Automotive, an after-market auto group, according to Steve Larsen from JLL, the leasing broker for the development.

The development is located on the corner of Queen Creek Road and Hamilton Street, and will total 560,000 square feet.

Reach the reporter at cvanek@arizonarepublic.com. Follow her on Twitter @CorinaVanek.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.