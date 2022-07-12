No injuries reported after tipped over box truck closes Route 14 for two hours Tuesday morning

A tipped over box truck closed Route 14, south of Lake Rockwell Road in Ravenna Township, for about two hours Tuesday morning, according to the Portage County Sheriff's Office.

Chief Deputy Ralph Spidalieri said there were no reported injuries or leaks of any materials after the approximately 28-foot truck went off the side of the road and tipped over onto its side at around 6:35 a.m. However, he said it took about two hours to remove the truck, during which the road remained closed.