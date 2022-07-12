Center for Food Safety: Nationwide aquaculture permit may violate Endangered Species Act

The Center for Food Safety, working with other environmental groups, gave notice of plans to sue federal officials for alleged violations of the Endangered Species Act. The focus is on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' blanket permit issued in January 2021 allowing for offshore aquaculture projects – including a demonstration project off of south Sarasota County.

“This one is a brand new nationwide permit,” said Jennifer Loda, a staff attorney with the Centers for Food Safety. “There’s never been allowances for this large-scale finfish aquaculture in federal waters.”

The notice of intent to sue, filed June 22, is required 60 days prior to suing the federal agency, noted Marianne Cufone, an environmental attorney who is also executive director of the Recirculating Farms Coalition, one of seven entities that, along with the Quinault Indian Nation, have joined with the Center for Food Safety.

“It doesn’t necessarily mean all of those groups will join the litigation, it’s just preserving the right to do that,” said Cufone, who is also affiliated with another potential plaintiff, the Don’t Cage Our Oceans Coalition.

The potential suit – geared specifically to address offshore net-pen aquaculture – would allege that the Army Corps does not adequately address the impact of aquaculture projects on endangered species and falls short in compliance with the Endangered Species Act.

Loda noted that one of the main concerns with the way that permit – Nationwide Permit 56 – is constructed is that there’s no national review of how the facilities would impact endangered species.

“They essentially seem to be pushing all these things off, those reviews off, to the local elements, for the local Army Corps districts to do more analysis,” Loda said.

Meanwhile, the affected endangered species are migratory.

“The problem is, when you think about the lot of the species that are in the oceans, they’re not limited to just these small areas,” she added. “Whales, especially, who have these large migratory routes, they’re not going to be affected by one facility in Florida, they’re going to be moving around similar to a lot of fish species.”

Loda asserts that the parochial permitting strategy set forth in Nationwide Permit 56 isn’t good enough and would make it impossible to gauge the impact of all projects on endangered species.

“We think they need to look at the broader scale impacts under the ESA of this whole program's impact, rather than just looking piecemeal, project by project,” Loda said. “You really can’t assess the impact on a species just one project at a time.

“You’re going to miss out on the impact of having potential multiple facilities.”

Ocean Era awaiting permit

The Ocean Era Velella Epsilon aquaculture demonstration project – which received EPA approval for waste discharge on June 8 – is the farthest along of any projects currently proposed in the Gulf of Mexico.

Ocean Era wants to raise 20,000 Alamco jack in a net pen about 45 miles offshore from Sarasota County, between Venice and Englewood.

Dennis Peters, executive director of Gulfstream Aquaculture, told the Herald-Tribune in previous interviews that a main purpose of the project is to answer questions about the environmental impact of offshore net pen aquaculture.

For example, as part of the permit requirements, the water quality in and around the net pen will be monitored.

Cufone said environmental groups are still discussing whether to challenge the EPA waste discharge permit in court.

Meanwhile, the Ocean Era is still awaiting approval from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District for its specific project.

David Ruderman, a public affairs specialist with the Army Corps Jacksonville District, said the Tampa regulatory office is reviewing a letter of permission and finalizing a decision document on that permit.

In a follow-up email, he said that if the Corps were to issue a permit, the applicant would have authorization under Section 10 of the Rivers and Harbors Act.

He added that there is no timetable for the Jacksonville district to finish its review.

Ruderman also stressed that the Army Corps is only secondary in its role, with the EPA being the primary agency in the process.

Loda finds that philosophy troubling, since the Corps ultimately approves construction of the Ocean Era project and other aquaculture facilities in federal waters.

“They also claim they’re not responsible to consider the actual use of the facilities, they’re only approving the structure, so the fact that there will be pesticide use and waste and other things are imparting the environment, the Army Corps seems to think they don’t need to consider those things because they’re only approving the structure itself,” Loda said. “We think that the Endangered Species Act, as well as the National Environmental Policy Act requires them to consider all of those effects."

Both Cufone and Loda point to the ongoing effort by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to choose sites in federal waters for aquaculture development.

There are 10 aquaculture opportunity areas identified off California in the Pacific Ocean and nine areas in the Gulf of Mexico, off of Texas, Louisiana and Florida.

Those nine sites were chosen after an examination of 29,839 possible locations and were documented in the 545-page Aquaculture Opportunity Atlas for the Gulf of Mexico was published in November 2021.

“That actually is part of the bigger story, that people are not aware that NOAA is carving up the marine environment into these discrete areas that are slated to be privatized,” Cufone said.

Since NOAA asked for input, there has been a resurgence in public awareness of opposition to the prospect of offshore finfish aquaculture.

“We’re keeping an eye on those as well, and we’ll be submitting comments on those,” said Loda, who likened large aquaculture facilities to factory farming.

“We’re not necessarily opposed to any type of aquaculture, just these large-scale industrial facilities,” Loda said. “We think they have a lot of the same issues we run into with industrial agriculture on land. We’re in definitely support of smaller scale, more sustainable operations.”

