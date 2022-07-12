ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than $750,000 in damage from Staunton storm; Gypsy Hill Park hit hard

By Brad Zinn, Staunton News Leader
 1 day ago
STAUNTON — Parts of Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton remained closed to the public Monday as cleanup efforts continued from last week's devastating storm that impacted the city, especially on the west side.

"It seems to me the park took the brunt of the storm," said Chris Tuttle, director of Staunton Parks & Recreation.

Straight-line winds of up to 60 miles per hour produced the damage, the National Weather Service said. A city official said Monday that initial numbers show the storm caused more than $750,000 in damage.

So many trees and limbs came down during the Wednesday night storm that Tuttle said at least five tree vendors were in the park Monday still clearing the debris.

"Plus all my maintenance guys. Pretty much everybody in park maintenance is assigned to help with cleanup," he said.

However, other normal operations such as mowing will be put off for a few days. "Your basic mowing is going to be delayed for awhile," Tuttle said. "We'll hopefully start that up by the end of this week."

Golfing enthusiasts will have to wait much longer, though, as the storm ripped through the Gypsy Hill golf course, felling dozens and dozens of mature trees and branches.

"Trees everywhere," Tuttle said.

A tree also fell through the pro shop at the Gypsy Hill golf course, according to Tuttle, damaging the roof and merchandise. The pro shop suffered extensive water damage too, he said. At the earliest, Tuttle estimated the golf course could open to the public in two weeks.

"But that's a minimum," he noted.

Half of Constitution Drive, which circles part of the park, remained closed Monday because of the storm. As of Tuesday morning, the park road was again open. Workers have moved onto Thornrose Avenue, where numerous trees fell behind the park's football stadium as well.

"That really got hit hard," Tuttle said.

There was also some damage at Montgomery Hall Park but it wasn't hit nearly as hard as Gypsy Hill Park, Tuttle said. The National Guard building at Gypsy Hill Park was also damaged.

Helping pitch in with the cleanup effort at Gypsy Hill Park was Middle River Regional Jail, which offered up crews of inmates who have assisted at the park since Thursday, the day after the storm. Newly-appointed Superintendent Eric Young said he called Tuttle after the storm and offered to help.

“I knew they had a mess in there," Young said.

The superintendent said a crew of jail trustees worked throughout Monday for a third weekday in a row. “These individuals like to go out and help out, and they work hard when they’re out there," Young said.

But Monday might have been the last day for inmates at the park, according to Young. "We have operations we have to keep going too," he said. Young said the jail might try and squeeze one or two more cleanup days from the inmates but said employee shortages are limiting how much staff can be sent into the public. “We’re still in need of jail officers," he added.

Colten Lotts, the city's deputy emergency management coordinator, said initial estimates show there was $631,565 in residential damage from the storm. Lotts said another $99,834 in damage to government property was reported, along with more than $22,000 in commercial damage.

The city does not yet have a number for cleanup costs, Lotts said.

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on Twitter.

The News Leader

The News Leader

