Hartville, OH

Lake Township trustees to property owner: Cut noxious weeds

By The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 1 day ago
Lake Township trustees

Monday meeting

ACTION: Approved a noxious weed resolution.

DISCUSSION: The trustees approved issuing a noxious weed resolution for 1311 Crocus Ave. in Hartville owned by Terri Anthony. There is Canada thistle growing on the land. They must be cut or destroyed within five days of receiving the certified mailed notice from the trustees.

OTHER ACTION:

  • Paid bills in the amount of $352,311.

UP NEXT: Meet 5 p.m. July 25 at the town hall and broadcast live on Facebook.

Patricia Faulhaber

