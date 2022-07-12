ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

United Way of the Coastal Bend collects school supplies. Here's how to help.

By Olivia Garrett, Corpus Christi Caller Times
 1 day ago

United Way of the Coastal Bend's annual school supply drive is in full swing.

The Operation Supply Our Students effort aims to provide more than 25,000 students from 43 public school districts in 10 counties with basic school supplies.

"We're hopefully on target to meet that goal," United Way of the Coastal Bend Communication Director Brenda Davis said.

The 25,000 goal is several thousand students more than last year, making this year a "record-breaking" year, Davis said. The ramped-up effort comes at a time when costs are high.

"That's any given year, never mind other extenuating factors that are rising costs, inflation, families having to make hard choices between putting gas in the car and food on the table," Davis said. "To have to absorb those additional costs on top of our unique challenges that we're experiencing right now is sometimes a bit of a stretch for families.

"One of the issues that is affecting everyone who's trying to acquire school supplies right now is the cost of everything has gone up," Davis said. "Just the wholesale cost of the supplies that we're purchasing has gone up 20%."

But, even with the higher goal, the effort will only meet less than half of the need in the community, Davis said. The Untied Way estimates that 55,600 students are in need of school supplies.

Operation SOS is a partnership between United Way, H-E-B and KRIS Communications. Davis said that the effort also counts on contributions from community organizations and businesses, as well as individuals.

HOW TO HELP

Donations can be made online at uwcb.org or by texting "SOS" to 91999. Individuals can also make donations at H-E-B checkout counters using the Back to School digital "tear pads" through Aug. 16. Shoppers can also purchase and drop off supplies in donation bins at H-E-B locations in Corpus Christi on Saratoga Boulevard, Moore Plaza and Alameda Street and in Alice, Beeville, Ingleside, Portland, Refugio and Sinton.

The supplies are shared with school districts based on need, identified by the percentage of students who qualify for free and reduced-price lunch.

"We would love to be able to meet that need 100%," Davis said. "We're not there yet. We've got some lofty goals."

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: United Way of the Coastal Bend collects school supplies. Here's how to help.

