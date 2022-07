The Bethlehem Inn Board of Directors recently announced that Linda Jackson-Shaw and Linda Levinson have been elected to its board. Linda Jackson-Shaw has a passion and empathy for homelessness and hunger, which stems from her personal experience. While she no longer is faced with homelessness, she has a continuing passion to help others. Serving on the Board of Bethlehem Inn provides her with an opportunity to work with a team of like minded people who reach out and help those in need. She also assists families find resources and support for their loved ones who struggle with mental health.

BEND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO