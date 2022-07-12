Open Championship 2022: Tiger Woods sounds off on LIV Golf

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — The greatest player of his generation is prepping for this tournament like a wide-eyed rookie soaking in his first taste of Open Championship magic. Tiger Woods touched down in Scotland on Saturday, promptly cruised over to St. Andrews and, alongside bestie Justin Thomas, chipped and putted his way around the Old Course. He finished in the shadows of the R&A’s headquarters not long before midnight and was back at it not 10 hours later, the centerpiece of a surreal scene when he played a full 18 holes in front of … well, anyone. The course functioned as a “bar was open to the public,” as is always the case on Sundays, and the public wanted to watch a 15-time major winner do his thing at the most special venue. It could be the last time.

SAINT ANDREWS, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO