Ballot access politics

The North Carolina Board of Elections, in a party-line vote, rejected the Green Party’s petition to get ballot access, saying...

Governor vetoes bill requiring sheriffs cooperate with ICE

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed four bills Monday, including Senate Bill 101 — a measure that immigrant advocacy groups had labeled the “show me your papers” bill. The bill would have obligated local law enforcement to consult with federal authorities over the immigration status of certain arrested people.
Planned Parenthood sues over 6-week abortion ban in SC

Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit against South Carolina's six-week abortion ban in state court Wednesday, the latest in a flurry of legal challenges filed by abortion rights advocates in states restricting the procedure since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. “We are facing a national health care crisis,...
NC pharmacy ordered to take steps to prevent drug abuse

A federal court has issued an order prohibiting a North Carolina pharmacy and its two pharmacists from dispensing controlled substances without taking steps to help ensure the drugs will not be abused, the U.S. Justice Department said Wednesday. The consent decree resolves a complaint filed by the U.S. on July...
NC regulators begin hearings on Duke Energy carbon reduction plan

North Carolina utility regulators will hold public hearings around the state beginning this week on Duke Energy's proposed plan for cutting carbon emissions from energy generation. Last year's energy reform law, House Bill 951, requires the North Carolina Utilities Commission to adopt a plan by year's end that helps meet...
Twitter takes Elon Musk to court, accusing him of bad faith and hypocrisy

Twitter has sued Elon Musk to compel him to buy the social media company for $44 billion – a deal the world's richest person said last week he was calling off. The lawsuit, filed in Delaware's Court of Chancery on Tuesday, accuses Musk of hypocrisy and bad faith in his dealings with Twitter. It sets Twitter and Musk up for a lengthy, expensive and high-stakes battle in which a once-reluctant seller will try to force the hand of a now unwilling buyer.
Charlotte man sent to prison for $2.5M tax fraud

A North Carolina man is going to prison following his conviction stemming from a $2.5 million tax fraud scheme based on the preparation and filing of false tax returns, according to federal prosecutors. Court documents and statements said Joseph Octave, 49, of Charlotte was the leader of a multi-year, multimillion-dollar...
WFAE's Charlotte Talks kicks off mental health series

The coronavirus pandemic cast a light on many problems in health care in America. One glaring example of that is mental health. Mental health and the wide-ranging need for mental health care have rarely seen so much attention as in recent years, but the ways that we view, treat and handle issues of mental health in America still carry a stigma.
Why the family of Emmett Till want authorities to serve a 67-year-old arrest warrant

The lynching of Emmett Till in 1955 inspired civil rights protests across the country. The pretext for his notorious murder was that the 14-year-old made improper advances toward a white woman in the Jim Crow South. That woman later admitted he never touched her. We now know that police issued an arrest warrant for her role in the kidnapping but never arrested her. Well, that warrant from 1955 was recently found in a Mississippi courthouse basement. And relatives of Emmett Till are calling for police to serve the warrant and charge Carolyn Bryant Donham with a crime.
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

