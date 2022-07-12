ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendall Jenner Deems Kylie’s Pregnancy ‘Massive Birth Control Moment’ In ‘Kardashians’ Trailer

 1 day ago

Kendall Jenner likely has no plans to have a baby anytime soon. This comes after she described a moment with her then-pregnant sister, Kylie Jenner, as a “massive birth control” for her.

Kendall JennerReuters

E! News said the newly released trailer for “The Kardashians” Season 2 features the exchange between the two Jenner siblings.

In one part of the material, the Kylie Cosmetics founder tells her older sister about needing a night out amid her second pregnancy. She reveals she has not had a night out in almost a year because of her condition.

