Crest Whitestrips Are 35% Off During Amazon's Prime Day Sale

By Lourdes Avila Uribe
HuffPost
HuffPost
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Dm8S_0gcjPcDv00 Crest Whitestrips at Amazon (Photo: Amazon )

Doesn’t it feel like everyone is incredibly good-looking these days? With more widespread access to so many different beauty and wellness items at various price points, it’s never been easier to get your hands on previously cost-prohibitive treatments. And few things have leveled the playing field in terms of our collective glow-up quite like Crest Whitestrips.

Having a pack of Crest Whitestrips in one’s bathroom has become as ubiquitous as a bottle of shampoo. And now’s the perfect time to stock up on these iconic teeth whitening strips, because they’re currently 35% off during Amazon’s Prime Day sale.

This Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects teeth whitening strip kit contains 44 strips for 22 daily applications that will leave your teeth more sparkling for the next full year and beyond. All you need to do is use them once a day for 30 minutes. They are comfortable enough to wear while talking and drinking water, so you can simply pop them in and go about your day.

Head on over to Amazon to take advantage of this spectacular deal and pile your bathroom cabinets sky-high with Whitestrips as far as the eye can see. Future you will thank you.

$29.99 at Amazon (originally $45.99)﻿

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

FYI — deals move quickly on Prime Day. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Prime Day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

HuffPost

HuffPost

