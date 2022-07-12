ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Wisconsin Badgers in the NBA: Summer league results from July 7-11

By Matt Belz
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W60HO_0gcjPRSo00

A look at how the five former Wisconsin Badgers have done so far during the first five nights of the 2022 NBA Summer League.

The Wisconsin Badgers have two players currently on NBA rosters for the 2022 season, with Frank Kaminsky signing with the Atlanta Hawks and Johnny Davis beginning his career with the Washington Wizards as the team's first-round pick .

However, Davis and four other former Badgers are playing in the 2022 NBA Summer League, which runs through July 17 . Each player hopes to make a strong impression and ultimately land an opportunity in the league.

With at least two games in the books for all of the NBA teams in attendance, we are nearing the halfway point of summer league, so let's break down how each of the five former Badgers has performed so far and preview the rest of their upcoming schedules.

Vitto Brown

  • Team: Los Angeles Lakers
  • Team record: 2-3 overall (0-2 in Las Vegas)

Vitto Brown and the Lakers are one of only a handful of teams that have played extra games this summer, as they participated in the 2022 California Classic in addition to Las Vegas this year.

For Brown, the results have been relatively positive so far, as he has made one start and shot the ball well.

Here are his game-by-game results:

  • Nine points on 4-of-5 shooting with two rebounds and a block in 20 minutes versus Miami.
  • Did not play versus the Golden State Warriors.
  • Brown finished second on the team in scoring against the Sacramento Kings, pouring in 13 points on 4-of-7 shooting, including multiple three-point makes, four rebounds, and two assists in 22 minutes.
  • Vitto played 14 minutes against the Phoenix Suns and finished with four points and four rebounds.
  • Against the Charlotte Hornets, Brown had three points in 12 minutes of playing time.

Brown will be back in action on Tuesday night (7/12) versus the L.A. Clippers at 10 p.m. CST on NBA TV.

Aleem Ford

  • Team: Orlando Magic
  • Team record: 2-1 overall

Aleem Ford has struggled to get his three-point shot going in summer league play, but he has earned consistent minutes in the first two contests after playing for Orlando's G-League affiliate last year.

Here are his game-by-game results:

  • Played in 14 minutes against the Utah Jazz, shooting 1-of-5 from three-point range, and finishing with five points, two rebounds, and two assists off the bench.
  • Scored seven points and grabbed four rebounds in 13 minutes versus the Sacramento Kings.
  • Earned the start on Monday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and finished with three points on 1-of-8 shooting in 27 minutes.

Ford and the Magic will play next on Thursday, July 14, against Micah Potter and the New York Knicks. The game will be aired on NBA TV at 6:30 p.m. CST.

Micah Potter

  • Team: New York Knicks
  • Team record: 2-1

Micah Potter had a successful rookie season in the NBA G-League last yea r, and as a result, is playing with the New York Knicks this summer. So far, the former Wisconsin forward's play has been up and down.

Here are his game-by-game results:

  • Potter scored six points and added two rebounds and two assists in nine minutes of action against the Golden State Warriors.
  • In 13 minutes of action, Micah scored six points on 3-of-4 shooting and had two rebounds.
  • Against the Trailblazers, Potter scored only two points on 1-of-6 shooting in 11 minutes.

As mentioned above, Potter and Aleem Ford will face off Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. CST on NBA TV.

Johnny Davis

  • Team: Washington Wizards
  • Team record: 1-1 overall

The early results for Johnny Davis have not quite lived up to expectations, but it is early. He has not shot the ball well, but has contributed in many other areas, and shown flashes at times. His teammates have not helped him out, most looking out for themselves as they rely on isolation scoring, but Davis should turn things around as he adjusts. I thought he played much better in the second game of the summer, and his confidence remains high.

Here are his game-by-game results:

  • Davis went 1-of-11 from the floor and finished with six points, four rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 29 minutes against the Detroit Pistons.
  • Johnny scored 11 points on 4-of-11 shooting against the Phoenix Suns. He also contributed four rebounds in 24 minutes on the court.

Davis and the Wizards will play against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday evening (7/13) at 5 p.m. CST on ESPN3.

Nate Reuvers

  • Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
  • Team record: 1-1 overall

Former Wisconsin forward Nate Reuvers is playing for the Cavaliers this summer after spending last season in Croatia. The 6-foot-11 center has not played in either of the first two contests for Cleveland this summer.

Reuvers and the Cavaliers will take on the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday (7/13), with tip-off scheduled for 4 p.m. CST on ESPNU.

