ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

20 residents displaced after apartment fire on Sewells Point Road in Norfolk

WAVY News 10
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNorfolk Fire-Rescue officials say 20 residents,...

www.wavy.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Sewells Point Road
13News Now

2 dead, others injured in Portsmouth crash

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A crash left two men dead in Portsmouth Tuesday. According to a tweet from the Portsmouth Police Dept., a two-vehicle crash happened at Frederick Boulevard and Deep Creek Boulevard. Police said two men died. Another man and woman were also hurt in the crash, but they...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Crews respond to fiery 6-vehicle crash in Suffolk

Officials say the crash happened around 2:10 a.m. Sunday on Holland Road. Read more: https://bit.ly/3c7DrIB. 20 residents, including 3 kids, displaced after apartment …. Family, friends remember man killed in weekend shooting …. Concrete mountain in Virginia Beach could fall with …. Hampton police chief says community feedback needed …
SUFFOLK, VA
13News Now

1 hospitalized after water rescue near Lesner Bridge: VBPD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police officers responded to Shore Drive for a report of a drowning Monday afternoon. A spokesperson with the Virginia Beach Police Dept. confirmed that officers responded to the 3400 block of Shore Drive just before 3:15 p.m. for a report of a drowning. That's near Lesner Bridge.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Berkley Bridge closed to check for evidence, police say

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police blocked off westbound I-264 on Tuesday at the Berkley Bridge in Norfolk to check for possible evidence as part of a criminal investigation. Virginia State Police spokesperson Sgt. Michelle Anaya didn’t elaborate on which investigation the possible evidence was tied to, or if anything was found.
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy