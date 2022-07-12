20 residents displaced after apartment fire on Sewells Point Road in Norfolk

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department was on the scene of a shooting Tuesday that left a person seriously hurt. According to police, officers responded to the 6400 block of Auburn Drive at 6:35 p.m. When they arrived, they found a person who had been shot...
SUFFOLK, Va. - Two people were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after firefighters had to extricate them from their vehicle following a crash in Suffolk Tuesday afternoon. According to Suffolk Fire-Rescue, crews responded to the crash on Route 58 at Godwin Boulevard. The vehicle's two occupants were trapped inside...
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A crash left two men dead in Portsmouth Tuesday. According to a tweet from the Portsmouth Police Dept., a two-vehicle crash happened at Frederick Boulevard and Deep Creek Boulevard. Police said two men died. Another man and woman were also hurt in the crash, but they...
PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A man was left with injuries after a stabbing took place Wednesday evening. The stabbing happened near the 700 block of London Boulevard around 6 p.m. Police say a man sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to a hospital for treatment. This is a developing story.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police officers responded to Shore Drive for a report of a drowning Monday afternoon. A spokesperson with the Virginia Beach Police Dept. confirmed that officers responded to the 3400 block of Shore Drive just before 3:15 p.m. for a report of a drowning. That's near Lesner Bridge.
According to officials, Jhamari Alexander Townes Winns was arrested on July 11 and charged with first-degree murder, discharging a firearm in a public place, reckless handling of a firearm, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and carrying a concealed weapon.
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police blocked off westbound I-264 on Tuesday at the Berkley Bridge in Norfolk to check for possible evidence as part of a criminal investigation. Virginia State Police spokesperson Sgt. Michelle Anaya didn’t elaborate on which investigation the possible evidence was tied to, or if anything was found.
