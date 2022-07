No. 1 - A 3-year-old boy died after being found inside a vehicle parked at an education center in Miami Gardens on Monday afternoon. The incident occurred at approximately 3:47 p.m. at the Lubavitch Education Center campus near the 700 block of NW 173rd Street. Miami Gardens police units responded to the scene in reference to an unresponsive juvenile inside of a vehicle. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the boy to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead by doctors. According to NBC 6 meteorologists say the day's heat index was 101 degrees and temperatures were at 92 degrees just before 4 p.m., around the time the child was found.

