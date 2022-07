If you've ever wanted to step back in time and experience the "good old days" once again, or maybe for the very first time, you're in luck! If you're looking for a place to stay while on vacation or on staycation, why not take a break from the usual, boring and mundane. You could make your accommodations a part of the vacation fun by booking a stay at this 60s-style vintage motel. It's the ultimate retro stay in the Sooner State!

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 16 HOURS AGO