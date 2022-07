NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police in Virginia have arrested two people in connection with a shooting in which they say the pair robbed a man as he lay on the ground dying. Newport News police said Robert Freeman, 32, of Hampton, was arrested on Monday for his role in a July 5 robbery and shooting that killed Dominic Thompson, 34, the Daily Press of Newport News reported. The second suspect, Adrian Demetrice Williams, 38, was arrested Friday, police said.

