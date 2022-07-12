ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Loehmann, Tioga, Akron police: Darcy cartoon

By Jeff Darcy, cleveland.com
 1 day ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Just days after being sworn in, Timothy Loehmann withdrew from his position as a Tioga, Pennsylvania police officer, following community uproar and citing infighting between the borough’s mayor and council. In 2014, while on duty with the Cleveland Police, Loehmann had shot and killed 12-year-old...

The Associated Press

Jayland Walker described as quiet, thoughtful at funeral

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered at a theater in Akron, Ohio, on Wednesday to commemorate the life of Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old Black man killed in a hail of police gunfire last month. Walker was remembered by family and friends as a shy, kind, thoughtful man with a quiet sense of humor. There were also calls from those who spoke at the funeral about the need for justice for Walker and other Black men and women killed by police. “We thank you God that Jayland’s life has touched so many people around the world,” said Pastor Robert DeJournett of Akron’s St. Ashworth Temple Church of God in Christ “I’m believing that this is gonna be the last time that we have to do this. But God, we’re going to continue to push and push and push until a change is gonna come.” Mourners, some wearing “Black Lives Matter” and “Zero Threat, Zero Violence, Justice for Jayland” T-shirts passed by Walker’s casket before the funeral.
AKRON, OH
WKBN

Where did they go? Youngstown’s missing

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — In some cases, they’ve been gone for more than 50 years. They’re Youngstown’s missing. No one knows what happened to them but some no doubt have met with foul play somewhere. Some of them might not have even left the city. Yet...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman steals phone off the counter at Cleveland Verizon Wirelessstore

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for a woman who grabbed an expensive phone off the counter at the Verizon Wireless store at Steelyard Commons. Cleveland police said the robbery happened on July 7. According to officers, the suspect grabbed a Graphite iPhone Pro Max cellphone when the...
CLEVELAND, OH
wosu.org

Family says Akron is vilifying Jayland Walker, mayor apologizes

The family of Jayland Walker, the 25-year-old Black man who was shot and killed by Akron Police late last month, and their legal team are criticizing the city’s response to the shooting and subsequent protests. At a press conference in Akron Monday, attorney Bobby DiCello said the city has...
AKRON, OH
Jayland Walker: Activists And The Akron Community Speak Out About What They’ve Experienced Since His Fatal Shooting By Police

Jayland Walker’s June 27 shooting death at the hands of Akron police has rattled the Northeastern Ohio city as the community is demanding answers and accountability. The 25-year-old delivery driver was killed following an alleged “traffic and equipment violation” and subsequent on-foot chase that resulted in eight police officers allegedly firing nearly 90 shots, striking him 60 times.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

2 missing teens found safe in Akron

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 15-year-old girl who was last seen at Mosquito Lake State Park in Trumbull County around 1 a.m. on July 7 was found safe by U.S. Marshals Tuesday morning. The U.S. Marshals, agents with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), Portage County Sheriff’s deputies...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WKBN

Youngstown police find missing woman

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police say they have located a woman who has been missing since July 1. Alisia Baker, 27, was last seen in the area of South Avenue. Police say she was located Tuesday. No further details were released.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

Warren police looking for theft suspects

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Police Department is looking for two theft suspects, according to a post on its Facebook page Wednesday. The police department is asking for the community’s help with identifying two people they say were captured on surveillance video during a theft. Police said...
WARREN, OH
WKBN

2 arrested on gun charges by special patrols in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said two men Tuesday were arrested on gun charges by members of the special anti-violence patrols in the city. Tavares Hodge, 22, of Howard Street and Frankie Torres, 35, of Lanterman Avenue, were each arrested in separate traffic stops and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Morning Journal

Bay Village Police: Cleveland TV weatherman assaulted by adult son

Award winning Cleveland weatherman Jon Loufman was assaulted by his adult son on July 9, according to a news release from the Bay Village Police Department. Loufman works at WOIO-TV, Channel 19, and has been on Cleveland airwaves for years. Police were called to his home in the 31000 block...
CLEVELAND, OH
