Resultant hires senior director

Philippe Dro, Luciole Medical, and Kush Parmar, 5AM Ventures, named to Board of Directors. SCHLIEREN, Switzerland and BOSTON, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GlycoEra AG announced today key appointments of biotech industry leaders to its Board of Directors, including Georges Gemayel, Ph.D., as Chair, as well as Philippe Dro, Ph.D., M.B.A., and Kush Parmar, M.D., Ph.D. Dr. Gemayel is an industry veteran with more than 30 years' experience including global management, executive positions and a range of board appointments. Dr. Dro is Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer at Luciole Medical and has deep experience in biotech business strategy at various emerging biotechnology and medtech companies. Dr. Parmar is a physician-scientist and Managing Partner at 5AM Ventures, where he is focused on building next-generation life science companies.

