Seven arrested as MCPD and HCSO raid suspected Mount Carmel drug house

Police arrested seven people last week during a raid on suspected drug house in Mount Carmel which was initiated by an investigation into a burglary complaint.

On July 6 detectives, deputies, and officers with the Mount Carmel Police Department and Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in reference to a burglary at 620 Redwood Drive.

MCPD Detective Hunter Jones stated in his report that while conducting a safety sweep of the residence officers observed green leafy substances, pills, digital scales, and other drug paraphernalia in plain view. Officers located the homeowner, Jason Gray, exiting the kitchen.

Officers located Nathanial Arnold, Jonathan Vaughn seated on love seat; and Brandie Watson seated on the detached couch in the den area of the residence. Officers located Amber Hale and Chris Broles in the upstairs living room, and Talina Morelock and Jeremiah Culotta in a bedroom.

Jones reported that an additional search warrant was sought and granted for the property, which resulted in officers locating 22.5 grams of meth packaged for resale, multiple digital scales and baggies, several unspecified prescription pills and controlled substances, and $279 in cash.

During a subsequent interview officers determined that Talina Morelock and Jeremiah Culotta resided in the bedroom where the drugs and cash were located, Jones stated.

Amber Hale resided in another bedroom; Nathanial Arnold resided in the den; Jason Gray resided in the common room.

Talina Morelock also stated that she had an agreement with Jason Gray to pay the electric bill and water bill for the residence, Jones reported.

“Talina and Jason both stated that they were aware that narcotics where within the residence and that individuals routinely came to the residence to use illegal substances,” Jones stated in his report. “Talina also stated that she had resided at the residence for over a year and had been paying the bills for at least that long.”

Jones added, “Nathanial claimed ownership of all the tattoo equipment, ink, and needles. Nathanial also stated that he routinely did tattoos at the residence. Nathanial stated that he did not, nor has he ever been a licensed tattoo artist or possessed a permit for a tattoo parlor.”

Vaughn claimed ownership of the items located in the den love seat including a small amount of meth, pills and pipes, Jones noted. The items located in the den on the detached couch were located within very close proximity to the ID of Brandi Watson and where Watson was seated. Officers in the past have stopped cars leaving the residence and have routinely located illegal drugs within those vehicles.

“Officers had prior knowledge of this residence being a known drug house with several individuals that were routinely armed with firearms located within,” Jones said. “During the search warrant law enforcement officials deployed various firearms during the safety sweep of the residence. Firearms were drawn and aimed at all the individuals listed in this report. No injuries were reported to law enforcement by any of the individuals. Officers were required to force entry into one interior door by means of a battering ram. Minimal damage was observed to the door.”

Among those charged were:

Talina Morelock, 44, 620 Redwood Drive, Mount Carmel, with possession of meth with intent to deliver, maintaining a dwelling for drug use and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jeremiah Culotta, 45, 620 Redwood Drive, Mount Carmel, with possession of meth with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jason L. Gray, 52, 800 Redwood drive, Mount Carmel, with maintaining a dwelling for drug use, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brandie K. Watson, 44, with two counts of simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jonathan D. Vaughn, 45, 635 Waycross Road, Church Hill, with two counts of simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nathaniel Ray Arnold, 43, Redwood Drive, Mount Carmel, with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of tattoo paraphernalia.

Amber Page Hale, 33, 337 Hemloc Road, Mount Carmel, with meth possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.