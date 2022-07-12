ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian Shares Steamy Poolside Snaps Of Her & Beau Pete Davidson

By Carly Tennes
 2 days ago
Source: Mega

Making a splash!

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share a series of steamy snaps on Monday, July 11, depicting her and beau Pete Davidson looking extra sensual as they enjoy a summery day.

Captioned with only a single tongue-out emoji, the pictures include a cute selfie of the pair, the two seemingly about to kiss as Kardashian leans back over a white couch, several images of the couple relaxing poolside, as well as a few images in which the SKIMS founder rested her feet on Davidson’s tatted chest.

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

The provocative post comes just hours after streaming platform Hulu released the trailer for the second season of The Kardashians, which prominently features the second-eldest sibling dishing about Davidson.

Alongside a snippet highlighting the reality star’s relationship — “Life is good! I have a new boyfriend, I’m just having a really good time,” she says roughly 14 seconds into the video — the teaser also features a flirty clip of the couple enjoying their time together.

“Babe, do you want to shower with me really quick?” Kardashian asked Davidson as she unzipped a green gown, with the Saturday Night Live alum quite literally tossing his phone and other items to the side before running to meet his girlfriend.

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagrm

The Big Time Adolescence star’s appearance at the end of the trailer shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise — in mid-June, The Kardashians’ executive producer, ​​Danielle King, hinted that Davidson could potentially have a role in the streaming series.

“The show is about our core cast, it’s about this family, so if there are significant others, it’s really up to them,” the showrunner told Deadline at the time, adding that “If they want to join in on the fun, more power to them; we're happy to cover that.”

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

But it’s not just King. In an April interview with Variety, Kardashian herself sounded off on the subject, noting that while she hadn’t filmed with Davidson yet, she would be open to the concept of the comedian making a cameo on her family’s reality series.

“And I’m not opposed to it,” she said at the time. “It’s just not what he does."

