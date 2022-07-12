ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee youth leaders promote environmental health at Earth Day Festival

By Penny A. Ralston and Camille Lewis
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LUTm8_0gcjL8ay00

The 2022 cohort of Youth Health Leadership (YHL) recently partnered with the Tallahassee Earth Day Festival to promote environmental health and sustainability.

Under the leadership of Camille Lewis, the purpose of the Earth Day Festival was to bring community together and provide them with practical and informative exhibits, activities, and workshops centered around sustainability. In total, over 500 people attended the event, held on April 23 in conjunction with the global Earth Day celebration.

The YHL members, who participated in the Festival to fulfill their Collaborative Project for the program, served as a vendor and provided an interactive exhibit on “People for the Planet” to demonstrate the reciprocal relationship between the natural environment and people’s health.

The exhibit was in two parts: A children’s table that included a hands-on activity to build an urban garden and materials on Earth Day and how to prepare flavored water using fruit and herbs. The adult table provided a discussion on basic facts on Earth Day, current environmental and sustainability issues, and executable ideas to create change in the community.

Commenting on the project and partnership with YHL, Lewis stated, “We are so thankful that YHL came out to the Earth Day celebration. Watching these young leaders in action was confirmation that the future of our planet is in good hands.” The purpose of Youth Health Leadership, now in its10th year, is to engage youth ages 14-18 in promoting and improving health and wellness through education and action in Tallahassee/Leon County.

Thirteen youth were selected for the 2022 Cohort. “We are delighted to have such a talented cohort of youth who creatively planned and implemented a dynamic interactive exhibit to promote the relationship of environmental health and sustainability. The partnership with the Earth Day Festival is a testimony to this cohort’s understanding of the purpose of Earth Day and young people’s role in protecting our environment, remarked Penny Ralston, director and FSU professor.

Earth’s Garden is a community-based organization that empowers individuals and families to grow their own food. It was founded in 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and since its inception, Ms. Lewis has installed gardens in homes, churches, and schools; arming hundreds of individuals with the knowledge and skills to grow their own food.

Established by Childhood Obesity Prevention and Education (COPE), YHL includes a three phase curriculum: 1) Trainings (four interactive content sessions: total health, eating healthy, physical activity and health justice), 2) Application Rotation (community internship) that involves shadowing a health professional or performing service learning, and 3) Collaborative Project in partnership with a community organization.

Through YHL, youth can increase knowledge about health and wellness, develop public speaking skills, and enhance leadership abilities while helping to improve the health of Tallahassee/Leon County and the surrounding area. Since inception, Youth Health Leadership has impacted over 180 youth and parents in Leon County who have participated in the program.

COPE was formed in 2010, under the leadership of Florida A&M University and the Florida Family Network, Inc., in partnership with the Florida State University Center on Better Health and Life for Underserved Populations and the Greater Frenchtown Revitalization Council. These partner organizations initiated plans for the development of a comprehensive coalition of over 80 public and private sector agencies, organizations, institutions, and individuals to address childhood overweight and obesity.

The mission of COPE is to develop and implement a plan of action to decrease childhood obesity in Tallahassee with the vision healthy children, a healthy future and healthy Tallahassee. COPE was previously funded by the Florida Blue Foundation.

For more information about Earth’s Garden LLC, please contact earthsgardenllc@gmail.com. For more information about YHL, please contact Penny Ralston at pralston@fsu.edu.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tallahassee Reports

Officials Discuss Leon County School Grades

During the July 12 LCSB meeting, Assistant Superintendent Billy Epting updated the Leon County School Board on the recent Florida Department of Education (FDOE) announcements regarding school grades. On July 7, 2022, The FDOE released school grades for the state of Florida. Epting reported that Leon County Schools improved in...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

FAMU turns students away from dorms with campus housing at capacity

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Less than six weeks before the start of classes at Florida A&M University, some incoming freshmen are scrambling to find off-campus housing as the university announces its dormitories are full. FAMU says all of its beds are full. That leaves nearly 600 students who are on...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tallahassee, FL
Health
County
Leon County, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Society
City
Tallahassee, FL
Leon County, FL
Health
Local
Florida Society
Local
Florida Health
Leon County, FL
Society
tinyhousetalk.com

Travel Nurse Tiny House for $60,000

Calvin and Katsi purchased this tiny home to live in while Calvin was travel nursing. They bought the THOW from another owner, and painted the all-wood interior a bright white. It really opened up the space!. Plans changed, so the couple is now selling the renovated tiny home for $60,000...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Reports

Leon County: Waste Pro Service Has Declined, Changes Implemented

On Tuesday, the Leon County Commission will be updated on a decline in service levels by Waste Pro, Leon County’s selected vendor for garbage and yard waste services. Specifically, the Commission will hear that liquidated damages are at a three-year high and both yard waste and standard service day misses continue to cause of complaints.
Tallahassee Reports

Rash of Overdoses Ramps Up Fentanyl Fight

QUINCY — State and local authorities are working “feverishly” to fight the distribution of fentanyl in Florida after a string of overdose deaths over the weekend rocked the rural community of Gadsden County. Nine deaths in the county are suspected to have been caused by fentanyl, likely...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
Post-Searchlight

ATown Wings opens at former Maryland’s Fried Chicken location

Another restaurant now calls Bainbridge home, ATown Wings. Located on East Alice Street at the former Maryland’s Fried Chicken, the restaurant opened Tuesday, and is the latest restaurant in the chain to open, with locations in the South stretching from Tallahassee, to Atlanta and Aiken, South Carolina. With most...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Day#Environmental Health#Natural Environment#Fat People#Youth Health Leadership#Yhl#Collaborative Project
WTXL ABC 27 News

Tallahassee Police Department recaptures arrestee at hospital

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A person who was arrested but receiving medical treatment at a hospital briefly escaped law enforcement custody Tuesday. According to the Tallahassee Police Department’s Incident Synopsis report, Ashley Gamble, age 30, escaped police custody. TPD notes Gamble was awaiting medical clearance before being transported...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for July 12, 2022

Richard Barfield, 41, Sneads, Florida: Trespassing: Sneads Police Department. William Truax III, 38, Altha, Florida: Lewd and lascivious molestation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Kenneth Godfrey, 55, Sneads, Florida: Nonchild support: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 209 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail. This...
SNEADS, FL
WCTV

TFD works house fire on Monday Road

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Firefighters battled a residential fire Sunday morning that caused thousands of dollars in damage. According to TFD, crews responded to the 2000 Block of Monday Road around 9:40 a.m. They found heavy smoke coming from a single-story house. Firefighters extinguished the flames quickly and learned no...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
FSU
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Bay, Calhoun, Jackson, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 14:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Bay; Calhoun; Jackson; Washington The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Jackson County in the Panhandle of Florida Northeastern Bay County in the Panhandle of Florida Northwestern Calhoun County in the Panhandle of Florida Eastern Washington County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 145 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 19 miles west of Blountstown, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Jackson, northeastern Bay, northwestern Calhoun and eastern Washington Counties in the Panhandle of Florida, including the following locations... Betts, Center Lake, Compass Lake and Fountain. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
BAY COUNTY, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

Suspect sentenced in 2019 Regal Cinemas shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Goidia L. Porter has been sentenced for shooting Da'Quan Davis outside Regal Cinemas in 2019. According to documents from the Office of the State Attorney, Porter has been sentenced to 45 years in the Department of Corrections with a 25 year minimum mandatory sentence for murder in the second degree.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
greenepublishing.com

Two wrecks reported in Madison

On Thursday, June 28, two traffic crashes were reported in the city of Madison. According to the Madison Police Department, the first wreck occurred at approximately 8 a.m. and involved a grey Chevy pickup truck striking a white Nissan while attempting to park. Pat O'Brian was the driver of the grey Chevy, and was determined to be at fault. Danielle Stephens was the driver of the parked white Nissan. No injuries were reported and both drivers were from Madison.
MADISON, FL
WCTV

Family identifies man killed in Tharpe St. apartment complex shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The man killed in a shooting at an apartment complex on Tharpe Street early Friday morning has been identified. The family confirmed the victim of the shooting was 24-year-old Malique Richardson. Richardson’s mother says his birthday was just 20 days away. They say he was at the Seminole Grand Apartment late Thursday night after work visiting his girlfriend.
WCTV

One critically injured in early morning crash in Gadsden County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Bainbridge woman suffered critical injuries in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Gadsden County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to the scene on Concord Bainbridge Road near Bell Road just before 4:30 a.m. According to a press release, a sedan was traveling...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
322K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy