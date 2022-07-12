ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Better Call Saul review: 'Point and Shoot' takes the prequel form to new heights

By Darren Franich
EW.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWarning: This review contains spoilers for the Better Call Saul episode "Point and Click" (and, for that matter, all of Breaking Bad). Prequels are tales of doom, even when they don't want to be. Writers and viewers know how things will end up for the characters and the world around them....

ew.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVGuide.com

Better Call Saul's Tony Dalton Breaks Down How Lalo's Ego Fueled That Bitter Twist

[Warning: The following contains major spoilers for Season 6, Episode 8 of Better Call Saul, "Point and Shoot." Read at your own risk!]. As any dedicated Better Call Saul fan knows, the entire existence of Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) was born from a single, panicked line spoken by Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) in Season 2 of Breaking Bad. After years of wondering what happened to make the lawyer formerly known as Jimmy McGill fear for his life at the mere suggestion of Lalo's presence, we finally got our answer in the show's Season 6 midseason finale, when Lalo unexpectedly appeared at Jimmy and Kim's (Rhea Seehorn) apartment and brutally murdered Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian) without a second thought. What Jimmy doesn't know, of course, is that "Point and Shoot," the eighth episode of the series' final season, confirms that Lalo will never call on him again, confined as he is to his final resting place under the infamous meth lab after being fatally shot by Gus (Giancarlo Esposito).
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

The Best Breaking Bad And Better Call Saul Characters, Ranked

I've gone back and forth on whether I think The Wire is better than Breaking Bad, and this week, I'm going with Breaking Bad as being the greatest TV show of all time. It almost isn't fair, as The Wire doesn't have an equivalent to Better Call Saul, which has some of the best episodes in television history, all by itself.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘Better Call Saul’s Lalo Salamanca is Hot as Hell

With Better Call Saul’s series finale on the horizon, I feel a duty to share a take that’s equally controversial and unimpeachably true: Lalo Salamanca can absolutely get it. Since his Season 4 introduction, the vicious cartel member (played by Tony Dalton) has simultaneously terrified and tantalized me....
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Odenkirk
Person
Giancarlo Esposito
Person
Vince Gilligan
Person
Bryan Cranston
Person
Patrick Fabian
Person
Rhea Seehorn
EW.com

Better Call Saul recasts mysterious character in final season

Better Call Saul is throwing you a casting curveball. No, not Carol Burnett, but that one should be fun. The role of Jeff is being recast for the final stretch of episodes, EW has confirmed. You first met the forceful cab driver played by Don Harvey in a season 4 flashforward with Gene (Bob Odenkirk), as Jeff seemed to recognize Saul Goodman in hiding. In season 5, Jeff confronted Gene in the mall, insisting that Gene utter Saul's catchphrase, "Better Call Saul," which sent Gene into a panic that he had been recognized.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Tony Sirico Dies: ‘Blue Bloods’ Star Steve Schirripa Shares Touching Tribute to Late ‘The Sopranos’ Actor

Blue Bloods actor Steve Schirripa offered some tender words on Friday after news spread about the death of Tony Sirico. If you recall, Schirripa played Bobby Baccalieri on The Sopranos opposite Sirico’s Paulie Walnuts. Bobby would be a top aide to Corrado “Junior” Soprano on the HBO series. Well, Schirripa shared a sweet photo of him and Sirico in an appearance on Sesame Street. In the picture, you can see Sirico sharing eyebrows with Bert while Schirripa is behind Ernie.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Better Call Saul#Mike Will
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: How Old Is Ducky Actor David McCallum?

The cast of “NCIS” has seen a lot of turnover since debuting its pilot episode so many years ago. However, nearly two decades later, one cast member continues to make occasional returns, much to the delight of fans. Sean Murray and Brian Dietzen are two of the three remaining original season one cast members. They continue to hold prominent roles within the series. However, it’s “NCIS” former medical examiner, Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, played by David McCallum, that continues to bring joy to fans with each appearance. And, despite the actor’s age, each Ducky appearance is nothing short of dynamic.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Conners’: How Katey Sagal’s Season 4 Absence Changed the Course of the Show

Actress Katey Sagal, who plays Louise, Dan’s wife, on The Conners wasn’t present for too much of Season 4 of the ABC sitcom. Sagal suffered serious injuries from a car collision in 2021. That sent Sagal to the sidelines and not able to film any episodes. But the fact that she was not there happened to help the show. Louise has an important role in the storylines as the wife of John Goodman’s character.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

‘Longmire’: What Has Sheriff Walt Longmire Actor Robert Taylor Done Since the Show Ended?

Nearly five years after the TV series “Longmire” came to an end, here is what Sheriff Walt Longmire actor Robert Taylor has been up to. According to TV Insider, the “Longmire” star went on to appear in the shark film “The Meg” as well as appeared on “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings” in 2019 and 2021. He was also in the 2019 films “Into the Ashes” and “Blood Vessel” along with the 2022 movie “We Are Still Here.”
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Longmire’: What Is Katee Sackhoff Up To Today?

Longmire went off the air back in 2017, but co-lead Katee Sackhoff has continued to land high-profile acting roles. Longmire debuted on A&E. However, it was saved from being canceled by Netflix in 2015. It ran for 6 seasons in total, with Sackhoff playing Victoria “Vic” Moretti in all of them. The actor has gone on to play a variety of parts, some mirroring Deputy Moretti. Others are considerably different.
CELEBRITIES
102.5 The Bone

As Better Call Saul returns, Kim Wexler's fate remains a mystery: "There's just not a lot of happy endings going on here"

The back half of the final season of Better Call Saul premieres Monday night on AMC. There has been a lot of speculation about the ultimate fate of Kim Wexler, wife of Jimmy McGill aka Saul Goodman. Because Better Call Saul is a prequel to Breaking Bad, and Kim doesn't appear in that show at all, many fans assume she'll be killed. But Rhea [Ray] Seehorn, who plays Kim, says there are other fates for her character that are just as tragic.
TV SERIES
EW.com

'Breaking Bad': Creator Vince Gilligan explains series finale

[SPOILER ALERT: Stop reading if you have not watched the finale of Breaking Bad, titled "Felina." This story contains discussion of major plot points.]. You've now had a few minutes to gather your breath, wipe away the tears and start to process that brutal and poignant series finale of Breaking Bad. Whether your predictions were on the money barrel or off-base, you will most certainly want to read what series creator Vince Gilligan had to say about this satiating last-ever episode, which saw the fall of meth kingpin Walter White (Bryan Cranston). "Ours is nothing if not a definitive ending to the series," says the show's mastermind, who also wrote and directed the episode. It's a heady challenge to wrap up five seasons of one of TV's most daring, beloved and obsessed-over dramas in a manner that's provocative and satisfying, and Gilligan was keenly aware of it as he and his writers toiled away for endless hours in search of the perfect ending. "I think plenty of people out there will have had a different ending for this show in their mind's eye and therefore we're bound to disappoint a certain number of folks," he says, "but I really think I can say with confidence that we made ourselves happy and that was not remotely a sure thing for the better part of a year. I feel that the ending satisfies me and that's something that I'm happy about." Gilligan spoke with EW about the fates for Walt and Jesse, the possible alternate endings, the classic Western movie that turned out to be a huge influence on the ending and the most structurally important scene of the finale.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Criminal Minds’ Revival Major Update Revealed

Fans of Criminal Minds rejoice! The long-running crime drama came to an end in 2020 after 15 seasons and more than 300 episodes on TV. But after much speculation and wishful thinking, the show is set to make a return on Paramount+. TVLine reported the news on Wednesday to huge...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy