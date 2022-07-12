ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Iconic ‘Ghostbusters’ car in Kansas vandalized

By Sara Maloney
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I9PIk_0gcjKPJ300

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – The iconic Topeka “Ghostbusters” car had its’ lights stolen it and the owner is asking the community for help.

When vehicle owner Tanya Weaver realized the lights had been stolen on Friday, she posted on Facebook, and community members flooded the comments.

The thief cut the wires that power the lights and Weaver does not understand why someone would steal lights that will no longer function.

“It was kinda a low blow for me, people taking the lights off the car. I just don’t understand why,” Weaver said. “Not only did someone deface my vehicle, vandalize and make theft, they also robbed a child of what could have been a potentially good smile or good day to see the light of the Ecto, you know, but kids also love it. I don’t understand why.”

Jackson County officials find body of missing hiker near Lake Jacomo

Since Weaver is known for her vehicle in the area, it is no surprise the community wants to help.

“It’s devastating really because now I don’t feel like I can trust the community anymore,” Weaver said. “Now I got that (replacement) red light up there, and it’s screwed down, because how do I know for sure if I can buy these new lights again and put them back on the car, and not have something like that happen twice.”

What started with stickers and magnets, has become a Topeka claim to fame. Weaver takes the car to events, birthday parties, cruises, and more. Weaver has spent $2,000 to make the car as accurate as she can. The car’s add-ons consist of lights, PVC pipe, and 3D printed materials.

Weaver is yet to hear any updates or information about who took the lights but has posted her Cash App on Facebook if people want to donate.

Kansas news: Headlines from Wichita, Topeka and around the Sunflower State Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Topeka, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Topeka, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KSN News

Topeka woman killed in northeast Kansas crash

NEMAHA COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 43-year-old Topeka woman was killed in a crash on Thursday. It happened on 216th Road, about two miles east of Kansas Highway 71. A Toyota Camry was eastbound on the road and was trying to pass a Chrysler 300. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the Camry’s driver, Irene Centeno-Fajarzo of Topeka, lost control, overcorrected, struck the back of the Chrysler, entered the ditch, and hit a power pole.
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Channel Nebraska

Topeka woman killed in collision near Nebraska-Kansas border

BEATRICE – Kansas Highway Patrol officers investigated a two-vehicle accident in Nemaha County that killed one person, Thursday. The collision happened two miles east of Bern, Kansas. Authorities say the fatality victim was identified as 43-year-old Irene Centeno-Fajarzo, of Topeka. The 2002 Toyota Camry she was driving, was eastbound...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Man injured in armed holdup

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are looking for a man and woman who held up another man at gunpoint Thursday evening. It happened just after 5:30 p.m. in the 800 block of N. Kansas Ave. TPD says a man told officers the suspects got away with some cash. He...
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
WIBW

Two rushed to Manhattan, Topeka hospitals following UTV rollover

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Virginia woman and an Olathe man were rushed to a Manhattan hospital, then to one in Topeka due to the extent of their injuries following a UTV rollover accident in Riley Co. The Riley Co. Police Department says around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July...
TOPEKA, KS
thepitchkc.com

A film nearly 20 years in the making tells the story of Wichita’s The Embarrassment

Once upon a time in Wichita, there was a band called The Embarrassment. In 1979, guitarist Bill Goffrier, vocalist John Nichols, bassist Ron Klaus, and drummer Brent “Woody” Geissman formed a quartet that, over the course of five years, went from playing shows in backyards and a studio in Wichita’s now-abandoned Flatiron Building to touring with the likes of John Cale and the Ramones.
WICHITA, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

Two KC police officers, woman injured in crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A crash sent two Kansas City police officers and another driver to hospitals shortly before noon Friday. Investigators said the officers were in a department-issued Ford Explorer at the time. They were traveling south on Prospect Avenue with lights and sirens activated as they drove through a red light.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Topeka family is on the lookout after guns stolen

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Four teenage boys broke into a home in South Topeka on Friday. They walked through the carport, peeked through the windows and walked through their side door. The family believes the group of boys thought the house was empty. “They opened the door, walked right in because my daughter was downstairs asleep, […]
TOPEKA, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy