We’re still about a month away from the barrage of NFL season-long fantasy drafts, but it is certainly not too early to start thinking about players to target, or players to avoid. The craziness of the offseason has subsided, and for the most part, fans know who will appear on the depth chart for all 32 NFL teams, even if we may not know what the workload for those players might look like.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO