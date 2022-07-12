ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Belmont Public Library hosts weekly knitting group until December

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Knitters and crochet enthusiasts of Richmond are encouraged to grab their yarn, needles and hooks in a new weekly group.

Richmond’s Belmont Public Library will host a knitting and crochet group every Monday from 1 to 3 p.m. until December.

Summer racing at Colonial Downs kicks off this week for the 2022 season

The group is intended to be a casual space for teens and adults to work on their projects of choices. Participants are encouraged to bring their own projects, or they can use the group to help others.

More information on this group and other library programs can be found at the Richmond Public Library Facebook page .

