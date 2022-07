Michael L. “Mike” Beals, 56, of Hillsboro died June 30, 2022, in a motor vehicle accident. Mr. Beals was a 1984 graduate of Waterloo High School and spent most of his life traveling the country as a freight hauler. He was a member of the Patriot Guard and touched the lives of many children in foster care. He enjoyed the outdoors, working on cars and engines, art and photography, and he loved spending time with his family, particularly to tell stories. Born Nov. 26, 1965, in St. Louis, he was the son of Kay Beals of St. Peters and the late Kenneth Beals.

HILLSBORO, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO