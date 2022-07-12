ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Justice appointed to Illinois Supreme Court

By Linda Cook
ourquadcities.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJustice Robert L. Carter and the Illinois Supreme Court have announced that 13th Circuit Court Judge Lance R. Peterson has been appointed as an Appellate Court Justice in the Third District after the death of Justice Daniel L. Schmidt on July 5, according to a news release. Peterson’s appointment...

www.ourquadcities.com

Comments / 2

Related
The Associated Press

Holder White is state high court's 1st Black woman justice

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The first Black woman to serve on the Illinois Supreme Court was sworn in Thursday, celebrating the event as recognition of the “undeniable value and merit” women and people of color can offer. Lisa Holder White, formerly a 4th District State Appellate Court justice, took the oath to replace the retiring Justice Rita Garman, who was the state’s longest-serving active judge. A 54-year-old Republican from Decatur, Holder White has sat on the bench for 21 years, beginning as an associate circuit judge in Macon County in 2001 with an oath administered by Garman. In remarks at the ceremony in the Union Theater of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, Holder White said that during a recent visit to the museum, she viewed one of the original copies of the Emancipation Proclamation, which declared Black slaves free when Lincoln issued it in 1863.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Iroquois, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Kankakee, IL
City
Lasalle, IL
City
Bureau Junction, IL
City
Justice, IL
abovethelaw.com

Supreme Court Officials SHOCKED To Learn That Supreme Court Rules Apply To The Supreme Court

It’s reached a terrifying level of cliché to note that the ethical rules governing the Supreme Court don’t actually apply to the Supreme Court. But that’s not half as scary as the realization that the institution that exists as an opaque aristocratic shadow government way outside of the original public meaning of the Constitution has zero belief that ANY of its rulings should apply to itself.
MARYLAND STATE
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court errs in allowing illegal immigrants to roam free

Both in terms of public policy and in terms of constitutional implications, mainline conservatives may long regret the Supreme Court’s decision last week that aided the Biden administration’s massive release of illegal immigrants within America's borders. Yes, the court gave a one-sentence nod to a possible future challenge...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert L. Carter
Slate

Wisconsin Supreme Court Bans Drop Boxes, Suggests Biden’s 2020 Victory Was “Illegitimate”

On Friday, the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s Republican majority outlawed ballot drop boxes by a 4–3 vote, abolishing a reform that had made voting easier and more accessible in the state. The lead opinion—authored by the notorious fringe-right reactionary Justice Rebecca Grassl Bradley—contains alarming language casting doubt on the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s 2020 victory. It also grants credence to the GOP’s collapsing “investigation” to prove that illegal votes put Biden over the top in Wisconsin. Without a shred of evidence, the court has thrown its weight behind a dangerous conspiracy theory that helped to fuel the Jan. 6 insurrection.
WISCONSIN STATE
Business Insider

14 House Republicans, including Uvalde's congressman, voted to back the most significant new gun restrictions since the 1990s

The House passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, sending it to President Joe Biden's desk. 14 Republicans joined every Democrat in supporting new gun restrictions in the wake of several mass shootings. Most Republicans voted against the measure, citing the bill's "red flag" provisions. The House of Representatives passed the...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Supreme Court#Politics Courts#Politics Federal#Politics State#Politics Judicial#13th Circuit Court#Appellate Court Justice#Als#Circuit
POLITICO

Eugene Scalia, son of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, told the Jan. 6 panel that he'd advised Donald Trump in December 2020 to concede the election.

Scalia had led Trump's Department of Labor. What’s happening: Eugene Scalia, who served as Donald Trump’s labor secretary, told the Jan. 6 select committee during a taped deposition that he'd encouraged the then-president in mid-December 2020 to concede the election to Joe Biden. What he said: Scalia —...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court allows death row inmate to die by firing squad

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday in favor of allowing a Georgia death row inmate to alter his execution method from lethal injection to firing squad . In a 5-4 decision authored by Justice Elena Kagan , the high court ruled that inmate Michael Nance's medical aversion to the use of lethal injection is well within his constitutional rights under the Eighth Amendment , which prevents cruel and unusual punishment.
GEORGIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: Guaranteed income program begins in Chicago; third party candidates file for ballot access

The taxpayer-funded program in Chicago that gives more than 3,500 households $500 monthly cash payments began Monday. Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who is seeking another term, said on social media the program's direct cash payments can be transformative to those who need it the most. It’s unclear when a state program for the Metro East area will be implemented as part of the state budget that began this month.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
CBS Boston

Supreme Judicial Court rules against GOP challenge to new Massachusetts voting law

BOSTON -- The Supreme Judicial Court has ruled against a GOP challenge to the state's new voting law. The Massachusetts Republican Party filed a lawsuit claiming the expansion of early voting, and permanent mail-in voting was unconstitutional. The high court rejected that argument. "Today is a great day for Massachusetts citizens and voters," said Secretary of State William Galvin. In June, Gov. Charlie Baker signed the VOTES Act into law.  "The first aspect of the Act, which was critically timed, is the availability of vote-by-mail ballots without excuse for all voters in Massachusetts, for our upcoming September 6th primaries. As part of the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Atlantic

The Case That Could Blow Up American Election Law

Members of the Supreme Court’s conservative supermajority just last week took the next step in a little-noticed, but extremely dangerous, project: attempting to jam into law a radical misinterpretation of the Constitution’s elections and electors clauses, which, if successful, would create electoral chaos across the country. Before next summer, and well in advance of the 2024 presidential election, the Court could strip state courts and state constitutions of their ability to check and balance state legislators when they make laws for federal elections, giving partisan majorities near-total control over how voters cast ballots and how those ballots are counted. And it would make the current Court—which already has a horrible track record on voting rights—the ultimate judge of whether the legislatures’ actions are legal.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy