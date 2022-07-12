Justice appointed to Illinois Supreme Court

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The first Black woman to serve on the Illinois Supreme Court was sworn in Thursday, celebrating the event as recognition of the “undeniable value and merit” women and people of color can offer. Lisa Holder White, formerly a 4th District State Appellate Court justice, took the oath to replace the retiring Justice Rita Garman, who was the state’s longest-serving active judge. A 54-year-old Republican from Decatur, Holder White has sat on the bench for 21 years, beginning as an associate circuit judge in Macon County in 2001 with an oath administered by Garman. In remarks at the ceremony in the Union Theater of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, Holder White said that during a recent visit to the museum, she viewed one of the original copies of the Emancipation Proclamation, which declared Black slaves free when Lincoln issued it in 1863.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO