34-year-old Aldo Cabrera died after being hit by a vehicle in a parking lot on the West Side (San Antonio, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 34-year-old Aldo Cabrera as the man who died of injuries he sustained after being hit by a vehicle Saturday on the West Side. The fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place in a parking lot in the 7500 block of US Highway 90 W. at around 2 a.m. Saturday [...]

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO