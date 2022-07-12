B-25 Bomber Visiting Evansville This Weekend

Ending speculation about his future plans, Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says he will not seek a fourth term in the 2023 city elections. Winnecke was first elected in 2011. He called his tenure the most fulfilling of his professional life, and said the decision not to run again came at the end of weeks and months of thought on the part of himself and wife Carol McClintock.

