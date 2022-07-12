B-25 Bomber Visiting Evansville This Weekend

There is a heavy police presence at the McCurdy Apartments in downtown Evansville. Dispatch says the call came in at 5:16 this morning for a report of a person down. We understand that the coroner has been called to the scene. We’re working to get more information.
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office says preliminary autopsy results show that Frederick D. Moore III, 36, of Evansville, died as a result of multiple blunt force trauma from an accident on South Green River Road. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office along with the...
The widow of murdered Evansville City fireman Robbie Doerr was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail Tuesday afternoon charged with perjury. 50 year old Elizabeth Fox-Doerr was charged with obstruction of justice and false informing in 2019. Those charges were later dropped. It’s uncertain if the perjury charge is related...
Ending speculation about his future plans, Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says he will not seek a fourth term in the 2023 city elections. Winnecke was first elected in 2011. He called his tenure the most fulfilling of his professional life, and said the decision not to run again came at the end of weeks and months of thought on the part of himself and wife Carol McClintock.
Emergency crews responded to a three vehicle crash Sunday afternoon near the intersection of Hidden Creek Drive and Highway 60 East in Henderson. Deputies say a vehicle driven by 18 year old George Robertson rear-ended a car throwing it into oncoming traffic, causing a head-on collision. One person was transported...
Casey White, former Alabama fugitive has been charged with felony murder in the death of corrections officer Vicky White. The grand jury indictment alleges Casey caused Vicky’s death in the course of committing escape in the first degree. He is already serving a 75 year sentence for a crime...
Evansville Police respond to a shots fired call and discover a home hit by bullets. The call came from the 500 block of Maxwell Avenue Monday evening. Investigating officers found shell casings from a handgun. They also found bullet holes in the caller’s home. No one was hit in...
A welfare check was called on a house in the 3100 block of Mooring Road in reference for a large number of animals. Vanderburgh County deputies say neighbors haven’t seen the home owner in a month. After further investigation, they learned Shayna Burko was supposed to be watching the...
