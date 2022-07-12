ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Police seek tips in non-fatal shooting at west side gas station

Detroit News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit police are seeking information on two men who they say shot someone July 5 at a gas station on the west side. Police say a 20-year-old man was wounded as he attempted to steal a blue older model Chevy HR from the...

www.detroitnews.com

fox2detroit.com

Suspect shoots man with shotgun at Flat Rock mobile home park before fleeing police

FLAT ROCK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man shot another man before leading police on a chase Tuesday night in Flat Rock. Police were called to the 24000 block of Chippewa Drive in the Deerfield Estates mobile home park on a report that a man was running and shooting a shotgun just before 8 p.m. A second caller said a 55-year-old man at their home had been shot and needed an ambulance.
FLAT ROCK, MI
CBS Detroit

Crime Stoppers Offering $2,500 Reward For Information On Murder Of Kevin Batiste

(CBS DETROIT) – Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest as police search for a suspect who killed a 28-year-old father of three in Detroit. Kevin Batiste was murdered on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, on the city’s northwest side. Officials say the incident happened at about 1:37 a.m. in the 17000 block of Plymouth Road near Longacre Street. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. All tips will remain anonymous and rewards are paid when information leads to an arrest. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
WWJ News Radio

Metro Detroit police work with FBI to arrest suspect in string of pharmacy robberies, apparently caught by decoy pill bottle

VAN BUREN TWP. (WWJ) – A man accused of multiple pharmacy robberies in the Western Wayne County area has been arrested. Kristopher Kukola is accused of robbing at least five pharmacies between late May and early July and he was apparently caught after a pharmacist gave him a decoy pill bottle with a GPS tracker during his latest robbery, according to a report from WDIV.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police looking for man connected to Monday’s fatal shooting

DETROIT – A man was fatally shot Monday afternoon on Detroit’s west side. The Detroit Police Department tweeted surveillance video caught on a Project Green Light camera near West Warren Avenue of the suspect that ran away from the crime scene around 2:40 p.m. According to officials, the...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit To Pay $7.5M To Man Who Claims Police Switched Bullets, Framed Him For Murder

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit agreed to pay $7.5 million to settle a lawsuit by a man who claimed police switched bullets to pin a murder on him in 1992. Desmond Ricks was released from prison in 2017 after 25 years, thanks to gun experts, law students at the University of Michigan and his unwavering insistence that he was innocent. “I’m not greedy. I’m thankful,” Ricks, 56, told The Associated Press after the City Council approved the settlement Tuesday. “It’s a blessing to be alive with my children and grandchildren. It was a blessing to not lose my life in there,” Ricks said of prison. He was...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroiters protest firearm store that sold gun used to kill Detroit officer

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Metro Detroiters gathered at a gun store in Eastpointe to protest gun violence after a Detroit officer was killed last week. Elected officials joined protesters demanding an ATF review of Action Impact Firearms & Training Center after a gun was purchased at the store that killed Detroit Officer Loren Courts.
DETROIT, MI

